Eastern Illinois women's basketball opening season with exhibition

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team will make its debut in an exhibition game against Millikin on Thursday at Lantz Arena, with the Panthers led by Ohio Valley Conference preseason player of the Year Lariah Washington.

Washington, a guard, was joined on the Preseason All-OVC team by forward Morgan Litwiller. The Panthers were selected to finish fourth in the conference, having received 115 total points in the preseason poll.

Washington, who was a first-team All-OVC selection a season ago and a second-team All-OVC selection in 2020-21, started all 30 games for the Panthers a season ago and averaged 15.6 points, which led the team and ranked third in the conference. She scored in double figures in 27 out of 30 games and scored 20+ points seven times, including a season high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting at Austin Peay.

Washington's 47.3 field goal percentage ranked second in the conference, her 82.7 free throw percentage ranked fourth in the conference, and her 467 total points on the season ranked fourth in the conference. She recorded the fourth double-double of her career vs. Tennessee State with 20 points and 11 rebounds. She was also second on the team and tied for 21st in the OVC with 4.8 rebounds per game and third on the team with two assists per game.

Litwiller broke out as an offensive threat in her first two season for the Panthers, a trend that she continued into her junior year. She recorded her first career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in EIU's double-overtime home win over Evansville. In EIU's win at UT Martin, she tied a school record with seven made threes and scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Panthers to their first road win over UTM since January 24, 2009. Her 1.3 made 3-Pt FGs per game were tied for 12th in the OVC.

This season will mark the sixth for the Panthers under head coach Matt Bollant. Under his guidance, the Panthers have made three consecutive OVC Tournament appearances. The Panthers open up the 2022-23 season at 6 PM CT on Thursday, November 3 with an exhibition matchup against Millikin at Lantz Arena.

EIU men open at Illinois

The Panthers men will open their season at Illinois on Monday.

EIU was selected to finish ninth in the OVC preseason poll voted on by head coaches and media relations directors from the league's ten member institutions.

After the Illinois game, the Panthers' home opener will be on Thursday, Nov. 10, against Illinois State.

CROSS COUNTRY

EIU men win third straight title

The Eastern Illinois men's and women's cross country teams both won Ohio Valley Conference titles, with the men winning the program's third straight title.

The EIU men won with a two-point win edge over UT Martin on Saturday morning in Cookeville, Tenn. The championship was the 10th in program history and coupled with the women's OVC Championship earlier in the day gave the Panthers their first championship sweep since the 2001 season.

Dustin Hatfield and Adam Swanson both earned first team All-OVC honors. Hatfield was second in the championship race with a time of 24:47.6 while Swanson was third with a time of 25:10.7.

Andrew Pilat earned second team All-OVC honors with a ninth place finish and a time of 25:36.2.

Michael Atkins and Jonathan Kang rounded out the five scored Panthers runners in the championship. Atkins was 17th with a time of 26:03.1. Kang was 35th with a time of 26:36.5.

Richie Jacobo and Josh Whitaker were the sixth and seventh EIU runners to finish in the event. Jacobo was 36th with a time of 26:38.9 and Whitaker was 44th with a time of 26:56.0.

EIU scored 65 points to win the championship with UT Martin just behind in second place with 67 points. Southern Indiana was third with 82 points followed by host Tennessee Tech in fourth.

In one of the closest finishes in OVC women's championship history, EIU claimed its third OVC Championship, winning by just one point over Southern Indiana.

Running at the 6K distance for the first time in championship history, EIU won the event scoring 41 points with Southern Indiana second with 42 points. Host Tennessee Tech was third with 71 followed by Southeast Missouri with 91.

A total of four Panthers runners earned All-OVC honors in the championship race with Kate Bushue and Mackenzie Aldridge earning first team honors. Sarah Carr and Katie Springer collected second team honors as EIU had all five of its scored runners finish in the top 16 handing the Panthers the crown.

Bushue was second with a 6K time of 21:54.8 while Aldridge was third with a time of 21:58.1. Lauren Greiwe of Southern Indiana was the individual women's champion with a time of 21:36.7.

Carr placed eighth with a time of 22:29.9 with Springer crossing in 12th with a time of 22:46.9. Alex Gomez was EIU's fifth scored runner to cross the line finishing in 16th with a time of 22:58.8.