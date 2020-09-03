Eastern Illinois women's basketball players smiling through their masks as they return to Lantz Arena

CHARLESTON — Through their masks the Eastern Illinois women’s team was smiling because they were back on the court at Lantz Arena practicing.
It's the first time the team has been back together on the court since their season ended in March with a loss to University of Tennessee-Martin in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The typical offseason schedule was not the same as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone has been working on their own for five or six months, but just to see it all come together and us to be able to cheer each other on and push each other on is very exciting,” said Abby Wahl, a 6-foot-1 junior, who averaged 11.4 points and a team-high 5.4 rebounds per game. “We are just very, very excited to be back together.”
Karle Pace, a 5-8 senior, one of four seniors on the team, agreed.
“It feels really good to be back on the court and on campus and with the girls,” said Pace, who is the returning leader in steals, assists and points at 2.1, 3.2 and 15, respectively per game. “I missed the girls so much. I missed our coaches. Just the atmosphere is something I missed so much. It feels really good to be back.”
Eastern Illinois head coach Matt Bollant guided the Panthers to a 19-12 finish last year and a 12-7 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference, good for fourth place. He lost only one player in Jennifer Nehls form that team, one that was the most successful since the 2012-13 team went 20-12.
Normally the team would build team chemistry over the summer, but with COVID-19 that was not possible.
“We are starting later, but I don’t think it is going to hurt us,” said Wahl, a forward/center. “The freshmen have been great. We have been spending a lot of time with them. They are really outgoing and they fit right in. I am just excited to see how they play and we will start meshing even better.”
There are four freshmen this year on a roster of 14, including three players who will bring more height to the team: Parker Stafford and Haley Cameron, who are both 6-foot forwards, as well as 5-11 Alana Vinson. The other freshman is 5-8 guard Jacqueline Maulucci.
“This year we didn’t get to meet the girls until the first week of school,” said Pace. “So, we are a little slow on the chemistry and stuff, but honestly they fit right in and we have been getting along. We have been playing well on the court together. We have got some really good talent."
Currently no start date for the season has been set, but it is expected to be announced in the middle of the month as well as what the season will look like when it does start.
The NCAA's women's basketball oversight committee is proposing Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving as the start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season. The proposal will eventually be sent to the Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet on Sept. 16. Many college administrators preferred to keep the schedule as is and start Nov. 10 (EIU was to host Evansville on that date).
For now though the Panthers are elated to work on skills and fundamentals.
“I think the biggest thing is just being able to play together,” said Wahl. “Obviously we didn’t have the summer to work on that. We are not letting the masks stop us. We are going to push through and learn how to deal with it and just getting our energy and playing together is what we need to work on the most."
Pace, a first-team all-OVC player last season, feels just getting on the court is something to take away from the next few weeks.
“Honestly I think the biggest thing that we can get out of this is kind of like getting back in the groove, working with the mask,” said Pace.” It is definitely different. We have had so much time off that we are just ready to do whatever to get back on the court. These few weeks we are going to take our time, get to know each other, work on our skills and we are going to try and be back at the top of the OVC."
