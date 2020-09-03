Eastern Illinois women's basketball players smiling through their masks as they return to Lantz Arena

Normally the team would build team chemistry over the summer, but with COVID-19 that was not possible.

“We are starting later, but I don’t think it is going to hurt us,” said Wahl, a forward/center. “The freshmen have been great. We have been spending a lot of time with them. They are really outgoing and they fit right in. I am just excited to see how they play and we will start meshing even better.”

There are four freshmen this year on a roster of 14, including three players who will bring more height to the team: Parker Stafford and Haley Cameron, who are both 6-foot forwards, as well as 5-11 Alana Vinson. The other freshman is 5-8 guard Jacqueline Maulucci.

“This year we didn’t get to meet the girls until the first week of school,” said Pace. “So, we are a little slow on the chemistry and stuff, but honestly they fit right in and we have been getting along. We have been playing well on the court together. We have got some really good talent."

Currently no start date for the season has been set, but it is expected to be announced in the middle of the month as well as what the season will look like when it does start.