EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team hasn't played its best basketball down the stretch, but the Panthers hope they'll be the team that dominated much of the regular season when they open Ohio Valley Conference Tournament play.

The Panthers will play the winner of Thursday's game between Tennessee Tech and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

EIU ended its regular season with a 66-61 home loss to Tennessee Tech — the Panthers' fourth loss in five games. But the Panthers are led by two of the best players in the conference — senior guard Lariah Washington and sophomore forward Macy McGlone. Both were named to the All-OVC First Team. McGlone was also named to the OVC All-Newcomer team.

Washington was both named first-team All-OVC a season ago and following her freshman season in 2019-20, when she was named OVC Freshman of the Year. She was named second-team All-OVC following her sophomore season in 2020-21. Washington becomes the third player in school history to earn three first-team All-OVC honors, joining Rachel Galligan and Ta'Kenya Nixon.

Washington averages 16.6 points, which leads the OVC. Her 1,643 career points rank sixth on EIU's all-time scorers list and her 616 career made field goals rank seventh in school history. She is currently shooting 44.2%, ranking third in the OVC, and 81.3% from the free throw line, which also ranks third. Her 310 career made free throws rank ninth in school history. She has scored in double figures in 22 of 28 games. Along with scoring, Washington has been efficient at distributing the ball — her three assists per game tied for seventh in the OVC.

McGlone, who transferred from Milwaukee, is averaging 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds, which is tied for second in the OVC, and 1.4 blocks per game, which leads the OVC. McGlone ranks second in the OVC with 2.6 offensive rebounds per game. She is shooting a team-high 53.9%.

With a win, the Panthers will play in the OVC Championship Game at 2 p.m., Saturday against the winner of the first semifinal game.

Top-seeded Little Rock is led by Sali Kourouma, who was named the OVC Player of the Year. UT Martin's Sharnecca Currie-Jelks was selected as the OVC Freshman of the Year. Morehead State's Veronica Charles was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year while Coach of the Year honors went to Little Rock's Joe Foley.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hodges, Haffner honored

CHARLESTON — Two Eastern Illinois players were honored by the Ohio Valley Conference — Cameron Haffner was named the OVC Freshman of the Year and Kinyon Hodges was selected to the All-OVC Newcomer team.

Haffner averaged 7.5 points, increasing that average to 9.2 points in OVC play. He was named the OVC Freshman of the Week five times, including one stretch of four straight. He led EIU with 44 3-pointers and ranked third in the OVC in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.7 percent.

Hodges led the Panthers in scoring with 14.4 points. He scored in double figures in 22 of 26 games played this season and ranked 11th in the OVC in scoring.

OVC regular season champion Morehead State swept the other three yearly OVC awards, with Preston Spradlin named the OVC Coach of the Year, Mark Freeman named the OVC Player of the Year and Alex Gross named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year.