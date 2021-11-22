Eastern Illinois women's basketball remains undefeated with win over Oakland City University

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball team shot 62% in the opening half as the Panthers opened a 48-29 halftime lead over Oakland City. EIU won 79-60.

The Panthers' 4-0 start is their best since the 2011-12 season.

Lariah Washington paced the Panthers offense with 18 points while Julia Bengtson scored 13 off the bench as all EIU players in uniform saw playing time in the contest.

EIU jumped out to a 30-17 lead in the first quarter despite Oakland City shooting 83% from the floor. The Panthers limited OCU to just six shots in the quarter as they would forced seven turnovers. Bengston scored nine of her points in the quarter, going 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Panthers defense forced 30 Oakland City turnovers in the game as EIU finished with 18 steals. Kira Arthofer had five steals to go with her eight points and eight assists. Abby Wahl had nine points and nine rebounds, just missing a double-double.

Emilee Hope finished with 16 points to lead Oakland City going 4-of-7 from 3-point range. The Mighty Oaks finished the game shooting 52.5 percent connecting on 50 percent or better in three of the four quarters.

EIU travels to play in the Hawaii Tournament over Thanksgiving Break with games against host Hawaii, Gonzaga and Utah set for Friday through Sunday.

Oakland City played Monday's game as an exhibition and remains 2-3 on the season.

