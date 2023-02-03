CHARLESTON — After earning a conference win despite not taking the floor, the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team will return to the court to protect its Ohio Valley Conference lead on Saturday against Tennessee State.

Eastern Illinois (18-3, 11-0 OVC) received an OVC win when Lindenwood announced its scheduled game for February 2 against EIU had been canceled and won't be made up because Lindenwood didn't have enough available players.

Per OVC policy, for purposes of the league standings and tiebreakers, the game counted as a forfeit. Lindenwood received a loss, while Eastern Illinois was credited with a win in the conference standings.

A win on Saturday at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena would give the Panthers their best start to Ohio Valley Conference play in program history (12-0) and would tie their longest in-season OVC regular season win streak. Overall, the Panthers have won 14 consecutive OVC regular season games dating back to the end of last season. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

EIU handed Tennessee State (8-13, 4-7 OVC) a 63-58 loss in on Jan. 19.

In the Panthers' last game prior to the Lindenwood forfeit, they beat SEMO 63-57 at home with Lariah Washington leading the way with 25 points and seven rebounds. Macy McGlone had 11 rebounds and tied her season high with four blocked shots in the win over SEMO.

In the first game against Tennessee State this season, McGlone scored six points and recorded 12 rebounds. In her first season as a Panther, the Milwaukee transfer is averaging 11.8 points per game on a team-high 51.9 shooting percentage to go along with a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. She currently leads the OVC with 2.9 offensive rebounds per game and ranks second in the conference with 7.5 overall rebounds per game. She also leads the team with 30 blocks on the year and leads the OVC with 1.4 blocks per game.

After Saturday's game, the Panthers will host another opponent from the volunteer state in the UT Martin Skyhawks at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Panthers hope to snap skid

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois returns home to host Tennessee State entering the stretch run of the Ohio Valley Conference schedule looking to snap a five game losing skid.

EIU (7-17, 3-8 OVC) is currently locked in a three-way tie for eighth in the OVC standings with the top eight teams advancing to the OVC Tournament in Evansville on March 1-4.

Tennessee State (13-11, 5-6 OVC) heads to Charleston having won two straight after a road win at Southern Indiana on Thursday.

Overshadowed by a red hot start to the second half by Lindenwood on Thursday night in an 80-67 loss was was the fact the Panthers posted their best 3-point shooting night of the season. EIU knocked down a season-high 10 3-pointers, going 10-of-19 from 3-point range.

Eastern Illinois has been one of the best in the OVC in terms of protecting the rim during conference play, leading the league with 43 blocked shots. Nick Ellington has been a big part of that defensive play with 17 of his 24 blocks this season coming during OVC play, a total that ranks third in conference play.

Following Saturday's game, the Panthers will host UT Martin at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Three earn honors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference announced three Eastern Illinois Panthers from the indoor track team earned weekly honors after their performances at the Louisville PNC Lenny Lyles Invite.

Jaime Marcos was the OVC Male Track Athlete of the Week after he posted a fifth place finish in the 3,000-meter run out of 44 participants. Marcos finished with a season best time of 8:05.58, which currently ranks first in the conference.

In EIU history, Marcos ranks second in the 3000 with a time of 8:03.43, which he set last season. Early this season, he took home the first Male Track Athlete of the Week award after he set the new Eastern Illinois record in the 5000 with a time of 14:00.24.

Akiya Kollore also took home her second Female Track Athlete of the Week award this season after she finished in eighth place in the 60-meter hurdles in Louisville out of 32 runners. Her prelims time of 8.48 ranks fifth all-time in school history. It also sits atop of the OVC rankings and is 96th in the country.

DeShawn Parker took home the OVC Male Freshman of the Week after he set his new personal best jump in the triple jump with a distance of 14.23m (46-08.25). He finished in eighth place at the PNC Invite.

Parker is currently tied for eighth in the OVC with that jump and has the second-best jump by any freshman in the OVC.

ATHLETICS

Jock N' Roll on Wednesday

The Eastern Illinois Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Jock N' Roll event will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the MLK Union Grand Ball Room.

Admission for the event is $4 and the event is open to the public.

The Jock N' Roll event is presented annually by EIU's SAAC to raise funds to help send one or more veterans to attend the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament as part of the conference's Hoops For Heroes program.

The event is an evening of entertainment provided by EIU student-athletes with performances ranging from singing to video skits.

In addition as part of an OVC Challenge this year, EIU SAAC is collecting donations for The Haven in Mattoon, a homeless shelter. Bring one or two of the following items and receive a $1 off admission for each item (up to $2) to help another worthy cause. Items being collected for The Haven are non-perishable food items, household supplies (toilet paper, cleaning supplies, paper towels) and hygiene supplies for both men and women.

Cash for admission is preferred but Credit Card and Venmo will also be available for entry into the event.