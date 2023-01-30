Eastern Illinois women's basketball still unbeaten in OVC play at 10-0

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball is within one game of matching its best start in Ohio Valley Conference history.

EIU overcame a six-point 4th quarter deficit for the second consecutive game en route to a 63-57 home win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. With the win, the Panthers improve to 18-3 overall and 10-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

"Our players can step up. It's great to have talented kids." said coach Matt Bollant. "(It's) good to have talented players that just take it upon themselves and find a way to go get it done."

SEMO led 49-43 with 7:05 remaining. EIU once again answered the bell in crunch time however, as Macy McGlone's first bucket of the game sparked a 13-0 run where five straight Taris Thornton points were followed by six straight points from Lariah Washington to give EIU a 56-49 lead with just under three minutes remaining. Lyric Johnson and Morgan Litwiller hit key free throws down the stretch to put the game away.

"Going into that fourth quarter, we knew we needed to score, we knew we needed to defend," Washington said. "So, I was just telling everyone 'have confidence, and just do what we know we can do.'"

Washington had 25 points and seven rebounds for her ninth 20-plus point performance of the season and the 23rd of her career. Johnson scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds, and blocked two shots while McGlone grabbed 11 rebounds for her seventh double-digit rebounding effort of the season and blocked four shots for the third time this season. Morgan Litwiller scored five and also had two blocks, while Miah Monahan had four points and six assists.

Coming off the bench, Thornton scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting for her sixth double-digit scoring effort of the season and her third 15+ point effort of the season.

"I just felt like I needed to step up," said Thornton. "Just bring energy for the team."

The Panthers blocked a total of eight shots, the most in a game in the Matt Bollant era.

Up next, the Panthers will head on the road to take on the Lindenwood Lions on Thursday, February 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

EIU MEN

Comeback falls short

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois was driving to get back into a game it trailed by 17 points at one time with Yaakema Rose Jr. leading the comeback effort. With 5:04 left, Rose drove to the basket and converted a lay-up for his 15th point of the game, bringing the Panthers to within three.

But on the play Rose suffered an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

Southeast Missouri seized the momentum from that point on to capture a 79-68 win improving to 12-11 overall, 7-3 in the OVC. EIU fell to 7-16 overall, 3-7 in the OVC.

Rose finished with a team-high 15 points with eight assists and six steals. Two of his steals came at the midway point of the second half as he finished off one with a lay-up of his own and another with an assist for a Caleb Donaldson dunk. A lay-up by Kyle Thomas with 12:20 left in the game tied the game at 50-50.

SEMO countered on the next possession with a 3-pointer by Adam Larson, one of three he would sink on the day to finish with 11 points. The Panthers cut the lead down to one on the next trip down the floor on free throws by Rose but could never tie or gain the lead in the final 12 minutes of action.

SEMO was 8-of-24 from 3-point range in the game including 4-of-9 in the second half. Phillip Russell hit three 3-pointers to lead the Redhawks with 19 points. Israel Barnes (11 points) and Josh Earley (10 points) also scored in double figures for SEMO as the Redhawks held a 39-29 halftime lead.

Donaldson scored 11 points for the Panthers while Nick Ellington was solid off the bench with 13 points and seven rebounds. Ellington was 9-of-12 at the foul line as the Panthers converted 16-of-23 at the stripe, all in the second half.

