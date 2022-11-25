Eastern Illinois women's basketball still undefeated

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball is 5-0 to start the season for the first time since 1982-83.

Against Chicago State, EIU jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Panthers coasted their way to an 87-64 road victory.

"I thought we played a really good first half," said head coach Matt Bollant. "Obviously, we were up 51-17 and the game was kind of decided in the first half. I wasn't real pleased with the way we defended and the way we played in the second half, but give them credit. They stepped up and made some shots."

Taris Thornton was a force off the bench, leading the Panthers with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Macy McGlone scored 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. Haley Cameron tied her career high with nine points and grabbed four rebounds.

Also this week, two EIU players earned weekly Ohio Valley Conference honors. Guard Lariah Washington was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week and McGlone was named OVC Newcomer of the Week.

Washington contributed in all facets, averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and 5.7 assists. Washington, who was named Preseason OVC Player of the Year prior to the start of the season, currently averages 20.5 points, which ranks second in the OVC and 38th in the nation.

McGlone has been a force in the paint for the Panthers. A transfer from Milwaukee, she averaged 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds last week. McGlone currently averages 13 points, which ties her for eighth in the OVC. Her 7.8 rebounds per game tie her for fourth in the conference.

EIU men pick up win

A dominant second half carried EIU's men's basketball team to its first win of the season as the Panthers rolled past NAIA member St. Mary of the Woods College, 102-40, on Monday afternoon during the Kid's Day Game at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

Six Eastern Illinois players scored in double figures in the win led by Kyle Carlesimo with 19 points while Cameron Haffner and Kyle Thomas both joined Carlesimo as double figure scorers off the bench. Haffner had 17 points and Thomas 11.

EIU football earns honors

Eastern Illinois football had 11 total players earn All-Conference honors. Included on the list were four first-team selections in Cameron Leach, Elijawah Tolbert, Stone Galloway and Trey Wilhoit.

EIU had seven players named to the All-OVC second team with Chad Strickland, Colin Bohanek, Jordan Vincent, Nick Coates, Mark Aitken, Cooper Willman and Jack Valente. Wilhoit was also named to the 11-member All-OVC Newcomer Team.

Leach was an anchor up front for the Panthers defense finishing the season with 22 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Leach was a first team selection at defensive tackle.

Tolbert was EIU's third leading tackler on the season finishing with 70 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss. He was tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Tolbert was a first team selection at outside linebacker.

Galloway was one of the top kickers in the nation, finishing the season ranked second in the FCS in field goal percentage. Galloway had a string of 14 straight made field goals between 2021 and 2022 and made his first 10 of the season finishing the year 11-of-12. He was named the first team selection at kicker.

Wilhoit finished the season ranked fifth in the FCS in punting average as he just missed setting the EIU single season record in punting average. He finished the season at 44.0 yards per punt as he was named to both the OVC first team as a punter and the OVC All-Newcomer team.

Strickland was a second team All-OVC selection at offensive tackle. He started the first eight games of the season at left tackle missing the final three games of the season due to injury.

Bohanek was a second team All-OVC selection at inside linebacker. He ranked second on the team with 73 tackles including leading the Panthers with seven tackles for loss. He added two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Vincent was a second team All-OVC selection at safety for the second straight season. He finished the year as EIU's leader in tackles with 84 including leading the OVC with 57 solo tackles. He was tied for the team lead with three interceptions and forced two fumbles.

Coates was a second team All-OVC selection at nickel back in his first season as a starter at the position. He finished the year with 67 tackles to rank fourth on the team adding 3.5 tackles for loss and five pass break-ups.

Aitken was a second team All-OVC selection at kick returner. Aitken averaged 24 yards per return for the season with a long return of 80 yards. He also scored a touchdown on special teams returning a blocked field goal 65 yards for a touchdown.

Willman was a second team All-OVC selection at punt returner as EIU ranked 24th in the FCS in punt return average. Willman had a 13.4 yards per return average with a long return of 55 yards.