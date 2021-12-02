Eastern Illinois women's basketball travels to Compass Tournament in Macomb

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women’s basketball team will travel to Macomb, Ill. for the Compass Tournament, their second early season tournament in as many weekends. The Panthers will play their first game of the tournament against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Friday, with tipoff set for 4 pm, moved up from the original anticipated start time of 4:30 pm.

The winner will play the winner of the following game between Northern Illinois and Western Illinois, while the loser will play the loser of that game. Both second-round games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Panthers were defeated 93-77 by the Utah Utes in their third and final game of the University of Hawaii round robin tournament on Sunday, Nov. 28. Despite the loss, the Panthers had their best offensive showing of the tournament against the Utes, as Lariah Washington scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, Julia Bengtson came off the bench to score 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, Jordyn Hughes had a season-high 14 points and Kira Arthofer stuffed the stat sheet once again with 11 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Bengtson has been a force off the bench for the Panthers this season. Her performance against Oakland City last Monday and in the University of Hawaii Tournament earned her OVC Freshman of the Week honors for this past week. She leads the team in both overall shooting percentage (53.3%) and 3-point shooting percentage (42.9%). She provides a spark off the bench that could very well make all the difference for the Panthers this weekend.

Southern Illinois is coached by 9th-year head coach Cindy Stein. The Salukis sit at 1-2 overall this season and are coming off their first win of the season, a 78-61 road victory over SEMO. SIU fields an experienced team this season, led by forward Abby Brockmeyer, who leads the team in both points and rebounds per game with 13 and 9.3, respectively. Guard Makenzie Silvey and forward Gabby Walker are also averaging double figures for SIU.

The Northern Illinois Huskies are coached by seventh-year head coach Lisa Carlsen. The Huskies currently hold an overall record of 3-1 on the season, with their most recent outing being a 69-50 home win over Milwaukee on Sunday. The Huskies are an experienced bunch, as the team’s top two scorers are juniors Chelby Koker (19.0) and A’Jah Davis (14.0). Davis also leads the Huskies in rebounding with 10.8 per game.

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are coached by 11th-year head coach JD Gravina. The Leathernecks currently sit at 5-2 overall on the year, with their most recent game being a 63-59 road loss to Incarnate Word on Monday evening. WIU is yet another squad in this tournament that brings a lot of experience to the table, as their top two scorers, Danni Nichols and Elizabeth Lutz, are both seniors. Nichols is averaging 16.3 points per game for the Leathernecks, while Lutz averaged 10.6 per game.

Friday will mark the 4th all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Salukis. SIU leads the all-time series with EIU 4-0. In the last meeting between the two teams, SIU defeated EIU 73- 59 in Carbondale on Dec. 8, 2018 in that year’s iteration of the Compass Tournament.

Against Northern Illinois, the Huskies lead the all-time series against the Panthers 6-2, with the most recent game being an 82-72 NIU win in Charleston on Dec. 4, 2020 during that year’s Compass Tournament. EIU’s Abby Wahl had a double-double in that game with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Washington contributed with 12 points.

Against Western Illinois, the Panthers lead the all-time series against the Leathernecks 3-0, with the most recent meeting ending in an 88-74 Panthers win in Charleston in EIU’s second game of the 2020 Compass Tournament.

