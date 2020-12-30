Eastern Kentucky uses 12-0 run to top Eastern Illinois women's basketball

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky used a late 12-0 run to beat Eastern Illinois, 80-69, on Wednesday in an Ohio Valley Conference game at McBrayer Arena.

EIU jumped out early with Karle Pace scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Pace finished with 21 points, one of three Panthers in double figures.

Emma Hacker was able to help EKU keep pace as she scored 10 points in the first quarter. Hacker finished with 22 points and shot 7-of-7 from the field, including 6-of-6 from 3-point range.

Anysa Jordan had the first of two individual scoring runs midway through the second quarter when she scored six straight points to give EKU a 28-27 lead with 5:15 to play in the quarter.

Pace responded with a lay-up for the Panthers as EIU had a late 8-0 run in the quarter to lead 43-35 at the half.

The Panthers defense played a large role in the halftime advantage as they forced 17 EKU turnovers. EIU finished with 15 steals, 10 coming in the first half.

The Colonels cut down on their turnovers in the second half and continued to shoot well from the outside. EKU had only seven second half turnovers while shooting 53% from the field as well as 53% from 3-point range (10-of-19).