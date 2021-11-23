Eastern Kentucky's second half run too much for Eastern Illinois men's basketball

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky men's basketball team used a 17-0 run early in the second half to break open a 29-18 lead into a 82-43 win over
Eastern Illinois on Monday.
The game was part of the EKU Hoops Invitational presented by Geneva Financial as EKU improved to 5-1. EIU fell to 1-4.
The Panthers will wrap up play in the MTE on Wednesday facing UAlbany at 11 a.m.
Eastern Kentucky used a 17-0 run early in the second half to go on to win 82-43 on Monday.
EIU SPORTS INFORMATION
EIU opened the game leading 3-0 on a 3-pointer by Micah Schnyders. EKU had the first of several key runs in the game as they pushed out to a 13-5 lead.
EIU would get within seven points two times late in the first half as Kashawn Charles hit a jumper with 4:29. Sammy Friday IV hit a lay-up with 3:45 remaining in the half bringing EIU to within seven at 22-15.
EKU led 29-18 at the half. The Colonels opened the second half with a 17-0 run to take a 46-18 lead before Friday could end the EKU run with 15:46 left in the contest.
CJ Lane led EIU with nine points as EIU was held to 26.3% shooting for the night. Friday had eight points going 4-of-5 from the floor. The Panthers were forced into 25 turnovers leading to 35 points off turnovers.
Four Colonels scored in double figures with Curt Lewis and Jannson Williams both collecting double-doubles. Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Williams added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois men's basketball falls to Northwestern, 80-56, in season opener
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin, left, shoots against Northwestern forward Pete Nance during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard CJ Lane, right, drives against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, shoots over Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Casey Simmons, center, vies for a rebound against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, and forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois guard Kashawn Charles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV, left, looks to a pass the ball as Northwestern center Ryan Young defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons wipes his face as he watches the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Julian Roper II, right, drives to the basket as Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Elyjah Williams, center, drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois' Myles Baker, left, and Rodolfo Rufino Bolis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Eastern Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Ryan Greer (2) drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois head coach Marty Simmons reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, shoots against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Chris Robinson, right, talks with guard Kejuan Clements during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, center, drives against Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker, left, and guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!