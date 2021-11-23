Eastern Kentucky's second half run too much for Eastern Illinois men's basketball

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky men's basketball team used a 17-0 run early in the second half to break open a 29-18 lead into a 82-43 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday.

The game was part of the EKU Hoops Invitational presented by Geneva Financial as EKU improved to 5-1. EIU fell to 1-4. The Panthers will wrap up play in the MTE on Wednesday facing UAlbany at 11 a.m.

EIU opened the game leading 3-0 on a 3-pointer by Micah Schnyders. EKU had the first of several key runs in the game as they pushed out to a 13-5 lead.

EIU would get within seven points two times late in the first half as Kashawn Charles hit a jumper with 4:29. Sammy Friday IV hit a lay-up with 3:45 remaining in the half bringing EIU to within seven at 22-15.

EKU led 29-18 at the half. The Colonels opened the second half with a 17-0 run to take a 46-18 lead before Friday could end the EKU run with 15:46 left in the contest.

CJ Lane led EIU with nine points as EIU was held to 26.3% shooting for the night. Friday had eight points going 4-of-5 from the floor. The Panthers were forced into 25 turnovers leading to 35 points off turnovers.

Four Colonels scored in double figures with Curt Lewis and Jannson Williams both collecting double-doubles. Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Williams added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

