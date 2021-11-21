Eastern women's basketball triumphs in double overtime against Evansville University

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois women's basketball gutted out an 85-74 double overtime home victory over Evansville on Saturday night at Lantz Arena. With the win, the Panthers are off to their first 3-0 start to a season since the 2011-12 season.

The game was back-and-forth throughout, as the Panthers started fast, jumping out to an 8-2 lead before the Purple Aces tied the game with an 11-5 run. The Panthers responded in the second quarter, taking a 22-18 lead before Evansville came back with a 9-2 run to take a 27-24 lead. The Purple Aces led 30-28 at halftime.

The second half became a game of runs. After Evansville went up 36-32 early in the third quarter, EIU went on a 13-4 run that was capped off by back-to-back jumpers by Kira Arthofer to take a 45-40 lead. After the Purple Aces came back to tie the game at 47, EIU finished the period on a 7-2 run to take a 54-49 lead into the fourth quarter. The Panthers started strong in the 4th, taking a 58-51 lead with 6 minutes remaining.

Evansville would not go away though, taking a 62-61 lead with 2 minutes to go in regulation. After the Panthers used three made free throws by Abby Wahl and Lariah Washington to take a 64-62 lead, Evansville's Abby Feit made a layup with 44 seconds on the clock to send the game into overtime.

After the two teams remained tied at 70 in the first overtime, the Panthers took control in the second overtime. Evansville went up 74-72 early, but EIU finished the game on a 13-0 run to ultimately seal the deal. Washington willed her team to victory, scoring seven points in the second overtime.

Washington scored a team-high 25 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds. Abby Wahl notched her sixth career double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Morgan Litwiller notched her first career double-double, scoring 13 points and recording a team-high and career-high 12 rebounds. Kira Arthofer scored a career-high tying 16 and Jordyn Hughes contributed with 10.

Up next, the Panthers will host the Oakland City Mighty Oaks for Kids Day on Monday, Nov. 22. Tipoff is scheduled for noon CT.

