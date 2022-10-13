EIU football shell

Chris Wilkerson

It was certainly an interesting day and nice to end the game with a positive results. I was super happy for the staff and the players. To see all the hard work they have put in rewarded with a victory.

It was a tale of two halves and Northwestern State had an amazing game plan and we knew they were explosive offensively. We mixed the three, four and five man rush in the first half. We dropped eight, seven and six.

Offensivly, Cocach Davis and the staff put together a great half and we finished every single drive except one. We came into the half and they made some adjustments and it became a heck of a ball game. We had some drive-killing penalties at the start of some drives and a turnover. We held on and did what we had to do to get the victory.

It's a good sign for a football team when you don't play your best football and you still end up on the best side of the score.

The quarterbacks both continue to be productive. Our tight ends did a great job of blocking on the perimeter. On defense our really picked up and we had four sacks for the first time all season. The secondary had its hands full but they did a phenomenal job.

The name of the game is to have one more point than your opponent at the end of the game. However you do that, whether they come in bunches early or bunches late, there's a reason we weren't successful with some of those drives. We stubbed our own toes and there is stuff we need to clean up.

There offense has been explosive to say the least.

Cade Brister is as good as anyone we have seen. He has an amazing grasp of their system and get the ball out of his hand. He's accurate and on time. QB

I assume this is going to bloom into a very nice rivalry based on the proximity of Charleston and St. Louis. We are excited about the challenge and know it is a very good football team coming here.

Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois (2-3)

Here's a look at the game:

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

