#10 Chattanooga Mocs (1-0, 1-0 SoCon)

at Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1, 0-0 OVC)

Saturday, September 10 • 6:00 p.m. CT

O'Brien Field (10,000) • Charleston, Ill.

Series Record:................................................ Chattanooga leads 1-0

Last Meeting:............................... Chattanooga won 24-10 (8/29/19)

Rusty Wright at Chattanooga:....................................... 16-13 (4 yrs.)

Rusty Wright Overall:................................................................... same

Chris Wilkerson at Eastern Illinois:..................................... 0-1 (1 yr.)

Chris Wilkerson Overall:................................................ 51-28 (9 yrs.)

Chattanooga Last Week:................................... W, 31-0 vs. Wofford

Eastern Illinois Last Week:................... L, 34-27 at Northern Illinois

NOTEWORTHY

• Eastern Illinois opens the home portion of its 2022 schedule by hosting nationally-ranked Chattanooga on Saturday.

• It marks the second all-time matchup between the schools who met in the 2019 season. In that game the Mocs led 17-10 at halftime, and the second half saw only one UTC touchdown (coming five minutes into the third quarter) to wrap-up the scoring.

• Eastern Illinois has lost 12-straight games to nationally-ranked opponents, with its last win coming on September 30, 2017, a 19-16 overtime victory at No. 24 Tennessee State. Its last home win over a ranked opponent game a year earlier (Oct. 8), also against TSU.

• In the debut of alum Chris Wilkerson as head coach, Eastern Illinois pushed FBS foe Northern Illinois to the limit before falling 34-27.

• The Panthers fell behind 28-6 in the third quarter but scored 21 points over the final 18 minutes of the game to pull within seven. EIU got the ball back with 58 seconds to play but was only able to advance the ball to the NIU 44-yard line.

• Jonah O'Brien, a transfer from Colorado State, completed 25-of-34 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in his EIU debut. He found seven different targets with Justin Thomas catching a team-high six balls.

• Jaelin Benefield caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown and rushed 10 times for 63 yards. He also added 61 ick return yards to finish the contest with 181 all-purpose yards. Markenzy Pierre rushed for 100 yards on 14carries (7.1 ypc).

• Elijawah Tolbert, in his second year with the Panthers, led the way with 11 tackles, including half a sack.

• Chattanooga opened its season with a 31-0 shutout of Southern Conference foe Wofford. It marked the first shoutout for the Mocs against a Division I opponent in the season-opener since 1995.

• In his debut, Eastern Michigan transfer Preston Hutchinson was 11-for-18 for 171 passing yards and a touchdown