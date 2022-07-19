Chris Wilkerson

NIL is something that I think everybody right now from DI to DIII, we are all learning and evolving as this process goes forward. It's an amazing opportunity for our student athletes. There are certainly some things that I think the NCAA is continuing to work through. We want to navigate that to try to give them the greatest opportunity to be successful with name, image and likeness. But bottom line, it is an amazing opportunity for our student athletes and something we are going to continue to evolve with at Eastern.

I think the players are still becoming a little more educated on some of the opportunities that are out there, whether it's social media marketing and our coordination of those efforts through the department and making sure that we are trying to do best by them. There is still a lot of uncertainty still but we're all all evolving and trying to do what we can that is best for the student athlete experience.

Isaiah - most productive wide receiver last year, pre-season all-OVC

EIU picked to finish sixth in the OVC.

He is a phenomenal leader and our biggest task as a staff is now to try to find creative ways to get him the ball in space, get him some more touches and to maintain his health that's been the biggest thing during the course of his career. I am looking forward to watching him develop and lead us this fall. He has been an awesome guy in the locker room and on the football field. It is like having another coach on the field.

Jordan - He has really flourished as one of our edge guys on our defense. We pride ourselves on our defense being relentless and he epitomizes that. He creates a lot of minus yardage plays for us and led the team in tackles for a loss and sacks last year. He has had a phenomenal spring.

Roster additions - Charleston kid

We had the chance to add just a few more pieces to our roster since the conclusion of spring practice. I think adding just a little bit more size in the middle of our defensive front will allow us to continue to do what we know we need to do and that is stop the run and get the (opposing) offense into predictable situations. Then we can cut our edge guys loose and and they can get after the passers.

QB situation -

It is going to be gonna be an open competition. And and the guys know that even the returning starters, the preseason all league guys they know that nothing's given, it's all earned. Certainly, we have a starting point as we enter preseason camp, but there will be a ton of evaluation between August 1st and September 1st.

And then there will be some constant evaluation during the course of the season. Even the first three weeks are really, you know, non-lead games for us, going up to decal when northern, you know, playing UTC at home and then playing the red birds in our rivalry game. And then we have the one in the middle of the season, with the two with McNees in Northwestern State but the majority of the focus will be on who's going to give us the best chance in those Ohio Valley Conference games.

Um but the quarterback position is one that certainly is wide open coming out of spring practice. Zach, we're wood have been our starter had. We had to play a game the day after the spring game but Jonah O'Brien and Ira Kevin Conway. And we have added into that room since then, All are very capable have all shown flashes of greatness and are going to continue to compete during the course of preseason.

What we're looking for is the guy that can lead our offense up and down the field. Take care of the football and put the ball in the end zone. Or our goal is to score one more point than our opponents. And so, you know, if it means winning games seven to six.

Hey, so be it if it means win against 56 to 55. So be it. But somebody that can lead our offense and take care of the football and find a way for us to score one more point in our opponents. That's what we're looking for at that position, you know, with your connection to EIU.

You know, being the head coach is it sort of setting in the reality as it gets closer here? What are your emotions? Yeah, it is, you know, DJ plans. Another one of our alums on our staff, coaches our corners and Adam Gristek as our defensive coordinator. Linebackers coach. And both have approached me over the last couple weeks and said are you getting nervous?

Seems like we're getting closer. I said oh no, it's still not even you know, August first jet but it's something that I think about every single day and the opportunity um is a great one. And it's something that I am super, super passionate about this program has given so much to myself and hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of other student athletes, guys, that had just amazing experiences and built relationships and it transformed our lives to be honest with you.

And I want to make sure that we leave the program in a better place than we found it. So it's about restoring this proud story tradition. There's not a lot, SCS programs or programs around the country that can, you know, have names, like Shanahan and, and Peyton, and Garoppolo, and Romo that are associated with their programs.

But guys, like Hill and miles, and the list goes on and on, and it's about just putting ourselves in a better place to be competitive and helping these guys have an amazing experience. Thank you that can you, can you speak kind to the I guess that big picture trajectory?

I guess I would say the program when you've won three games in three years, but it's a lot of the same guys on this roster that were on these three, those three teams. It's kind of a unique. I mean, you get a lot of experience guys that are still young and yep.

I don't know. Can you kind of put peace all that together? That's not much of a question but yeah. No. I understand my. So, what I can tell you is, we had one of the run, youngest rosters and all of FCS football last year. Um, certainly during this transition, in this time of ever evolving recruiting, and transfer portals.

We were able to maintain the balance, the bulk, the majority of our roster, these guys that are still part of our football family have bought in, they've been resilient during some of the most unprecedented times in the history of college football, overcoming the pandemic. Some of the guys have been through two coaches.

Some of the guys have been through three coaches. Some of the guys have been through even more than that when it comes to positional coaches. But the guys that are here are ready to win. There are a year bigger, faster and stronger. We actually on offense while the paper will say we return three to five starters who have started more than half of the games last season, there are 15 guys on our offense that have started football games at Eastern Illinois University.

It's just been in a limited capacity because they haven't been able to stay health on defense. We actually do return nine out of 11 and we return our place kicker and our snappers. So there are a lot of experience football players back and some guys that are passionate and committed to Eastern Illinois, University and winning.

And that's what this is about. It's about building, these relationships and giving these guys a chance to be competitive. This isn't just a rebuilding year, one, and, and trying to put in new systems. The expectation is that we are improved but the most important way for us to do that is, is to focus on each other improving every single day, enjoy the process and love playing for each other, That's the biggest to the championship teams that I've been around.

Have had great chemistry. These guys during the course of the spring and this summer, have certainly built some outstanding chemistry. And I watched them pulling for each other in practice and on the field. And in the weight room and I'm excited about what I see. So I'm very, very much looking forward to us getting back together.

July 31st, starting that first practice August one, and really getting ourselves prepared for this marathon of a season. And from for more, I said it would appear going into the fall to defense is more of a sure thing than the offense. I mean, would you know, again I for us, we're just focus on trying to get better.

Certainly statistically, our defense was a little farther along than where we were offensively, but this is a new year, that's the beauty of this. Everybody's ONO, nobody's lost a game yet, and nobody's won a game yet. And so, what we do is gonna be earning our opportunities to be successful, on those 11 Saturdays, and then we'll see what we're at.

At the end of this fall, that's the most important thing. Again, pre-season polls are great. And certainly it's based on a lot of what we have seen last year and that's the only body of work that you have when you go ahead and rank teams and when you vote for candidates that a lot of these rosters have changed a lot of these coaching staffs have changed, whether they be assistant coaches or head coaches, there's even new additions to the lead that people have not played before.

So there is certainty there is a lot of uncertainty and stuff to be determined as we go forward this fall and that's why we play the games. Thanks Chris. Yeah, you're welcome. So anything else you guys can think of for me or you guys ready to talk to Isaiah and Jordan?