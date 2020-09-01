EIU softball player Kendyl McKeough has aspirations to attend law school and be a sports agent

CHARLESTON -- In August of 2019, Eastern Illinois softball player Kendyl McKeough was weighing a major life decision.
EIU had just made a coaching change, the junior infielder was on track to graduate in May of 2020, and plans of attending law school were on the horizon.
McKeough realized that things were going to be different heading into her third season with the program.
"It went from when you come in as a freshman and everything's new, but it's new for one class; whereas with a new coach it's new for everyone on the team," said McKeough. "As an upperclassman, I had an idea of how to try and balance my time and schedule, but coaching wise it is different, and can add a lot of stress on everyone. I think that as seemingly easy as a head coaching transition can go, this one went that way."
EIU's new coach was Tara Archibald, who took over the program in August. McKeough noticed that the stress that might come with a coaching change, was not there.
"We are really happy where we are. With Coach T (Tara Archibald), she gave us a lot of freedom. She wasn't going to come in and change everything up and make it 'her way or the highway'. She gave us a lot of freedom and have a say in the way we wanted to run the team."
That sense of ease helped McKeough increase her production at the plate, as she led the team in power numbers with six doubles and four home runs while increasing her batting average to .300 as the team entered mid-March.
"I think that comes with age. It was kind of a maturity, but also the switch of a head coach and approach at the plate. I was finally in what I thought was going to be my last year with the team, and I decided before the season started, to come back for my senior year. It definitely made a huge difference for me and then all this happened."
The all this that happened was the COVID-19 pandemic that had the Panthers softball season come to a grinding halt. EIU was preparing to fly to Florida for its Spring Break Tournament when athletic administrators pulled the plug on the season, days before the rest of the nation followed suit.
"We were all disappointed because, I think, we had one of our best games of the season the weekend before it all got stopped. We made a lot of improvements from our games on Saturday to our Sunday games. We came back and practiced the whole week before getting shutdown with the meat of our season and conference play still ahead of us. It was a little disappointing, but I'm glad we can all come back and get going this year."
As the season was wiped out for collegiate spring sport athletes across the nation, the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all spring athletes. It was then up to each member school to decide if they would grant the extra year to their student-athletes. EIU provided that opportunity setting up yet another decision for the Holland, Indiana, native to make.
"I actually made the decision to return before Corona hit, but it really just sealed the deal for me. It was one of those things that I fell in love with how Coach Tara started to run this program, and I fell in love with the philosophies, and team, she created. So that was a big choice for me. I talked with my parents about the decision and the thought was; you only get four (or five) years to play at that level. Just going forward, you can't go back. I can work the rest of my life after softball and school. I can go to law school next year. It will happen."
McKeough realizes that she now has an extra year to continue playing the game she loves, even if that means she may be one of the few law students that are still active as collegiate athletes.
"I have a friend in law school right now and I'm going to feel it out with her. I talked to Coach Tara a little bit and she is more than willing to talk to coaches. If Eastern had a law school, I would definitely find myself here, but unfortunately that is not an option. Coach has been totally open about talking to coaches at different programs that have a law school and finding where I fit in. Hopefully that's something that can work out."
Not knowing what her situation with a new coaching staff might entail upon returning to school last year, McKeough had been proactive in beginning the search for the next step in her academic life.
"I already took the LSAT. Last year at this time (August 2019), I was dead set on going to Law School and started studying for the LSAT last summer. I took that and fortunately with all the COVID stuff, it got shut down for this summer, so I'm actually ahead of a lot of people that would be trying to go into law school next year. So since I have that score, I'm just going to run with it."
McKeough finished her undergraduate degree in Marketing at EIU last May and entered the master's program for Political Science this fall. As a student-athlete, she always knew she wanted to remain active in sports after graduation and put her degree to use.
"I always wanted to stay in sports and I fell in love with sports at a young age being around it and playing it. So I thought, companies like Nike has sports marketing, and all these major schools have sports marketing departments. It was something that as I took the path of going to Law School and working towards being a sports agent, I noticed that every athlete has a social media presence and the big athletes have a social media team. They have to market themselves, as well as me as a lawyer; I have to market myself to potential clients. That was big for me."
For some people of a certain age, the term sports agent automatically invokes images of the movie 'Jerry McGuire'. However, for McKeough, it was not that movie that was a seminal moment for her, or even pushed her towards that career path.
"I never thought of myself – I want to be a lawyer, I want to be a sports agent. I thought of myself as, I hope to practice law, as well as being a sports agent. I think part of that is that sports agents are always thought of as middle-aged males, who have run the market, work for a big company and they have a lot of money. They dominate the market. For me it was Nicole Lynn. I follow her on Twitter. She was the first female agent to have a Top 10 NFL Draft pick, so she has been a really big inspiration for me. Then she did it again in the last two drafts with (Quinnen) Williams from Alabama (3rd overall pick) and Jalen Hurts (2nd round)."
While her role model in the industry may be shattering the glass ceiling with success in the NFL, McKeough thinks her niche as a sports agent may be in a sport a little closer to home.
"I'm a big baseball fan, obviously with being on the softball team, so that would be my ideal area. There are so many baseball players that get drafted every year, this year excluded from that, but with the minors leagues and stuff like that. In baseball, you can work with a wider variety of athletes, from high school to junior college and college athletes. There is such a wide variety, so that is something I have looked into. Even if I don't specialize in one sport, that would definitely be one that I would want to be included in."
With her future plans and goals already in focus, McKeough has now turned her attention to the season ahead. As teams were allowed to bring members of last year's senior class back to the fold, mixed with a host of new players, competition and expectations have been heightened.
"The biggest goal for the team would be to win conference. That is every teams' goal every year. We have been set on that since this time last year. With the talent we have coming back from last year and the newcomers, Coach Tara keeps telling us 'we have the talent, we have the talent,' so I think it's in our hands to go out and grab it. For me personally, I just want to have a senior season. Anything is really a bonus because I didn't know if I was even going to get it with all the changes and stuff, so I think just to have the best season possible. We have so many girls on the roster this year, so I think that is overwhelming in the best way possible, because there is going to be a lot of intrasquad competition, and everybody is going to be fighting for a spot, which makes me happy. Wherever the team needs me, I will play there."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!