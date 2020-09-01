EIU softball player Kendyl McKeough has aspirations to attend law school and be a sports agent

"The biggest goal for the team would be to win conference. That is every teams' goal every year. We have been set on that since this time last year. With the talent we have coming back from last year and the newcomers, Coach Tara keeps telling us 'we have the talent, we have the talent,' so I think it's in our hands to go out and grab it. For me personally, I just want to have a senior season. Anything is really a bonus because I didn't know if I was even going to get it with all the changes and stuff, so I think just to have the best season possible. We have so many girls on the roster this year, so I think that is overwhelming in the best way possible, because there is going to be a lot of intrasquad competition, and everybody is going to be fighting for a spot, which makes me happy. Wherever the team needs me, I will play there."