EIU's Adam Cushing named to football oversight committee

CHARLESTON-- Eastern Illinois head football coach Adam Cushing has been named to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee. Cushing is the lone football coach on the committee and will serve a four-year term until June 30, 2024.
Cushing is his second season as the Panthers head coach with the 2020 fall season moved to the spring of 2021. The Panthers have adjusted under Cushing’s leadership during the COVID pandemic as the program engaged with former EIU football Alumni to discuss their days at EIU. The program also posted its highest team grade point average in program history in the spring of 2021. Cushing is actively involved with the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) having been featured in several different articles and podcasts in recent years.
The Football Oversight Committee ensures that appropriate oversight of football for both the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision is maintained, enhances the development of the sport and make recommendations related to regular-season and postseason football.
The committee prioritizes enhancement of the student-athlete educational experience (academically and athletically), and in doing so, promotes student-athletes’ personal growth and leadership development. It works in conjunction with appropriate governance entities to provide solutions to issues impacting the health and safety of football student-athletes.
The committee supervises procedures for licensing of postseason bowls and qualifications and/or selection procedures for the FCS Championship. The committee reviews recommendations from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee and process other issues related to the administration of the FCS Championship. The committee provides direction to the NCAA Football Rules Committee regarding playing rules governing FBS and FCS football. The committee is comprised of representatives from each divisional subgroup that sponsors football.
