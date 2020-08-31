EIU's Adam Cushing named to football oversight committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON-- Eastern Illinois head football coach Adam Cushing has been named to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee. Cushing is the lone football coach on the committee and will serve a four-year term until June 30, 2024.

Cushing is his second season as the Panthers head coach with the 2020 fall season moved to the spring of 2021. The Panthers have adjusted under Cushing’s leadership during the COVID pandemic as the program engaged with former EIU football Alumni to discuss their days at EIU. The program also posted its highest team grade point average in program history in the spring of 2021. Cushing is actively involved with the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) having been featured in several different articles and podcasts in recent years.

The Football Oversight Committee ensures that appropriate oversight of football for both the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision is maintained, enhances the development of the sport and make recommendations related to regular-season and postseason football.