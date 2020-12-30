EIU's Mack Smith sets NCAA record during loss at Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. -– On a night that Eastern Illinois senior Mack Smith set the NCAA record for consecutive games with a 3-pointer made, it was several scoreless stretches in the second half that helped Eastern Kentucky beat Eastern Illinois, 69-61 at McBrayer Arena.

Smith knocked down the NCAA record shot with 11:52 to play in the first half to extend his streak to 89 straight games. Smith started his streak in the same venue as he knocked down the first of the streak on Jan. 6, 2018 at EKU.

EKU led 43-36 at the half as the Colonels shot 53% from the floor. The Panthers stuck around in the game with their play on the glass. EIU held a 25-17 rebound margin in the first half and finished the game with a 49-37 advantage.

George Dixon led the Panthers with a double-double finishing with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Sammy Friday IV added eight rebounds.

EIU cut the EKU lead to one point three times in the second half but could never take the lead. In the final 11 minutes of the game, EIU went through three long scoreless stretches, one lasting four minutes.

On a night that EIU did not have Josiah Wallace available, Marvin Johnson and Henry Abraham added nine points each.