First-place Eastern Illinois women hit road to Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team will try to hold on to the top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference when the Panthers travel to play Tennessee State on Thursday.

The Panthers (14-3, 6-0 OVC) are looking to continue their best start to Ohio Valley Conference play since the 2011-12 season, when they started 11-0. They'll play a Tennessee State team at 5:30 p.m. that is 7-10, 2-4 OVC.

In its last game, EIU grinded out a 44-33 home win over the Little Rock Trojans to gain sole possession of first place in the OVC. Lariah Washington scored 14 points to go along with six rebounds, while Macy McGlone had 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

The 6-foot-3 McGlone is currently averaging 7.4 rebounds per game, which leads the team and ranks second in the conference while her three offensive rebounds per game leads the OVC. She is currently averaging 11.9 points per game, which ranks 11th in the OVC, and she's tied for second in the OVC with 1.1 blocked shots per game.

Tennessee State is led by third-year head coach Ty Evans. The Lady Tigers are coming off a 71-67 home win over UT Martin and a 76-83 loss at Tennessee Tech. TSU is led by the backcourt duo of graduate guard Erica Haynes-Overton and sophomore guard Gia Adams. Haynes-Overton, a grad transfer from Kansas, averages a team-high 14.7 points per game on 47.5% shooting and Adams, last season's OVC Freshman of the Year, averages 13.8 points and a team-high 2.8 assists. As a team, Tennessee State leads the OVC and ranks 11th in the nation with 21.71 turnovers forced per game, and its 11.1 steals per game also leads the OVC and ranks 22nd in the nation.

EIU swept the regular season series a season ago, but eighth-seeded TSU upset fifth-seeded EIU 72-61 in the first round of the 2022 OVC Tournament.

The Panthers will remain on the road for another matchup with an opponent from the volunteer state in the UT Martin Skyhawks at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 21.

EIU MEN

Panthers look to build on win

Eastern Illinois (7-12, 3-3 OVC) opens the final third of the regular season after snapping a three-game OVC losing streak on Saturday with a 70-63 win over Little Rock.

EIU has lost eight straight OVC road games with the last win coming at UT Martin last season with a 58-53 win on January 27. Tennessee State (10-9 overall, 2-4 in the OVC) lost a pair of conference games last week.

Kinyon Hodges led the Panthers in scoring in both games last week averaging 21 points and was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week. Hodges opened the week with 19 points against SIUE including 7-of-7 from the foul line. He capped the week with his third 20-plus point performance, finishing with 23 points in the win over Little Rock. Hodges leads the Panthers in scoring at 13.4 points per game and has reaching double figures in 14 of 17 games this season.

Nick Ellington came off the bench and provided a big spark on both ends of the floor in the Panthers win over Little Rock. Ellington scored a season high 13 points with all of them coming in the second half on a 5-of-7 shooting afternoon. He just missed collecting a double-double pulling down nine rebounds with three on the offensive glass. For the season Ellington leads the Panthers with 32 offensive rebounds (80 total). Ellington had five blocked shots against Little Rock and ranks 8th in the OVC in blocked shots with 16.

