Former Eastern Illinois goalkeeper, Jeanine Frederick, now leading in food and beverage marketing/sales industry

"I had so many good memories, so it's a tough question to pick one. If I was going to name one, I'd say my freshman year in the MVC Championship, when we lost to Evansville on penalty kicks. Even though we lost the match, we came together as a team in that moment."

Still ranking in the EIU career top five for several goalkeeper categories including shutouts, saves and goals against average; Fredrick has found time to stay around the game and connected with former EIU teammates.

"I have a two-year old son who loves soccer, so he keeps me running. Prior to that I have participated in pickup leagues from time-to-time. I have also played with some other EIU Alumni at the Schaumburg soccer complex and in Palatine. Right now, I have taken a break since the birth of my son, but probably will play again at some point."

Fredrick and her husband John (a former college lacrosse player) currently live in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and enjoy almost anything that involves the outdoors from biking and hiking to sports and music. During the COVID-19 pandemic they have had to adjust in both work and life.

"COVID has been challenging but we have learned to adapt. The use of electronic means to communicate as a primary method has been an adjustment for some. It seems we have been able to adapt and move forward as a team in our company."