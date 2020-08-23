Former Eastern Illinois goalkeeper, Jeanine Frederick, now leading in food and beverage marketing/sales industry

CHARLESTON -- Former Eastern Illinois student-athlete Jeanine Fredrick has had a tendency to help things grow; both in her time with the Panther women's soccer program and professionally in the food service industry.
Fredrick recently started a new position this summer working as a category manager for the food and grocery industry with the company Topco. Topco is a company of quality product brands ranging from premium world-inspired foods to household and pet products.
Moving to a new job in the middle of a world pandemic may not have been ideal, but for Fredrick it was just another adventure in her array of life experiences.
"I started my new position this summer and it's been great," said Fredrick. "With all the challenges of COVID, my teammates have been great introducing me to the company and associated workflows. There seems to be something new to learn every day and has been a great experience."
Working in the food industry has been a passion for Fredrick since earning both her bachelor's (2000) and master's (2002) degrees from Eastern Illinois. She has worked with companies of various sizes in her 15-plus years in the business, including a couple of start-ups.
"Start-ups are a totally different animal," said Frederick. "It is challenging and rewarding at the same time. I have been fortunate to cultivate great relationships with people in the industry during my time with GOJAI and Voss. The industry is ever-evolving and trying to keep up with the changes at times can be challenging."
Fredrick worked as the director of sales for GOJAI (an organic sparkling water) and as the national account manager for Voss Water before moving to her current job this summer. Those were just two of the lastest products she has worked with as she has trended towards items in the Natural or Organic category.
"I've always gravitated to where the trends are going. It's been great to be on the innovative side of a business."
She was also on the innovative side of women's soccer at Eastern Illinois joining the program during the formative years of the program. Fredrick was a goalkeeper on the Panthers team from 1997-2000 helping the team transition from its days in the Missouri Valley Conference to the start of play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
It was in that role of an on-field leader that helped her learn how to deal with the ever-changing world of sales and marketing.
"I would say that in my industry you need to be able to relate to people of many different backgrounds. As a goalie at EIU, I had to do that when in practice and on the field. It's relating to others and being able to convey a message that is most important."
Fredrick would end her playing career with first team All-OVC honors in 2000 after leading the Panthers to back-to-back regular season conference championships. However, it is a championship game from her freshman year that stands out as one of her top memories.
"I had so many good memories, so it's a tough question to pick one. If I was going to name one, I'd say my freshman year in the MVC Championship, when we lost to Evansville on penalty kicks. Even though we lost the match, we came together as a team in that moment."
Still ranking in the EIU career top five for several goalkeeper categories including shutouts, saves and goals against average; Fredrick has found time to stay around the game and connected with former EIU teammates.
"I have a two-year old son who loves soccer, so he keeps me running. Prior to that I have participated in pickup leagues from time-to-time. I have also played with some other EIU Alumni at the Schaumburg soccer complex and in Palatine. Right now, I have taken a break since the birth of my son, but probably will play again at some point."
Fredrick and her husband John (a former college lacrosse player) currently live in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and enjoy almost anything that involves the outdoors from biking and hiking to sports and music. During the COVID-19 pandemic they have had to adjust in both work and life.
"COVID has been challenging but we have learned to adapt. The use of electronic means to communicate as a primary method has been an adjustment for some. It seems we have been able to adapt and move forward as a team in our company."
Working in the natural and organic food industry, coupled with being a former athlete, has fallen in line with the healthy lifestyle that Fredrick has embraced. However, that hasn't stopped the Wheaton, Illinois native from sneaking in an occasional hometown favorite.
"I'd say I have always tried to live a healthy lifestyle," said Frederick. "It's a mindset. Perhaps, you can say that lifestyle carried on way beyond EIU. It can be challenging at times, but it's important to set positive examples for those in my family. Of course, I do love my occasional Chicago Style Hot Dog."
