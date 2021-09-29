Former Eastern Illinois star Henry Domercant coaching Windy City Bulls

HOFFMAN ESTATES — The Windy City Bulls named Henry Domercant as the team's head coach for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA G League season.

Domercant is the fourth head coach in franchise history after having previously served as an assistant coach with the Windy City Bulls since 2018. The former Eastern Illinois University standout held the role of Player Development Coordinator with the Chicago Bulls during the 2020-21 NBA season and also served as an Assistant Coach during the Bulls' NBA Summer League squad in August.

"We are proud to announce Henry Domercant as the new head coach of the Windy City Bulls," said Arturas Karnisovas, Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations. "Internal growth within our organization is important to us. It is clear that Henry has been preparing for this opportunity for a long time and has proven that his passion for the game, commitment to player relationships and development, and basketball IQ make him the ideal candidate to lead our G League program. And being a hometown guy makes it extra special."

Domercant, a Naperville native, joined the coaching ranks after a lengthy playing career overseas, including stints in Turkey, Greece, Russia and Italy, before returning to the United States to play a season with the Idaho Stampede of the NBA Development League. As a player, Domercant found success nearly everywhere he went, winning a combined nine tournament and league championships during his career.

Prior to his professional career, Domercant was named the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Player of the Year in 2002 and was a three-time First Team All-OVC honoree.

"As a lifelong Chicagoland guy, the Chicago Bulls franchise has always been special to me and I'm grateful to the organization for the opportunity to lead the Windy City Bulls," said Domercant. "There is great excitement for the future of Chicago Bulls basketball, and I am committed to working closely with Coach Billy Donovan to establish a culture where the next generation of players can develop and gain valuable experience. Over the last five years, the Windy City Bulls have brought a high level of basketball to the Northwest Suburbs, and I am excited to build upon that success."

Windy City will open the season at Fort Wayne on Nov. 6.

