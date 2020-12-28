Former EIU wide receiver Alexander Hollins signed with Cleveland Browns active roster

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have signed former Eastern Illinois wide receiver Alexander Hollins to their active roster from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad in a pair of roster moves made Monday morning.

Hollins is 6-0, 166 pounds and in his second NFL season. Hollins entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2019 and spent Weeks 2-12 on the club's practice squad, before playing in the final five games (one start) last season. He posted two receptions, both for first downs, and 46 receiving yards on the year. This season, Hollins has spent every week on the Vikings' practice squad.

Hollins was a two-year member of the Panthers team earning first team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors and All-America honors during his 2018 senior season. In 2018 Hollins, had 80 receptions for 1,102 yards for the Panthers and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

The Browns will receive a roster exemption for Hollins that will expire once he's permitted to join the team in accordance with testing protocols and he won't count against the active roster Limit until that time.