Four options for Eastern Illinois fans that purchased tickets for the 2020 fall season

CHARLESTON -- On August 14 the Ohio Valley Conference announced the postponement of all fall sports with the plan to move those contests to the spring semester. OVC football playing members were granted the option to schedule and play up to four non-conference games during the fall season. Eastern Illinois Athletics elected not to pursue playing in the fall semester and is announcing options for Panthers football season ticket holders affected by the postponement of the fall season.

The OVC is currently planning a seven game spring schedule which will be announced in the near future. With that in mind, EIU Athletics presents four options for season ticket holders that purchased seats for the 2020 fall season.

1.) Transfer your season tickets to the spring season (tickets will be prorated as needed).

2.) Transfer the balance of your account as a 100% tax-deductible donation towards the Panther Club to help offset impact due to COVID-19 pandemic.

3.) Apply the balance of your account as a credit toward fall 2021 season tickets.

4.) Receive a full refund.