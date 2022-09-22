 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Hall Of Fame Eastern Illinois football coach Darrell Mudra dies at 93

Mudra

1978 EIU Football coaching staff, with Darryl Mudra kneeling.

 EIU SPORTS INFORMATION

Former Eastern Illinois football coach Darrell Mudra has died. He was 93.

Mudra, a 2000 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, was the head coach at Eastern Illinois from 1978-82. He earned the nickname Dr. Victory as he was able to turnaround football programs at several collegiate head coaching stops.

In 1978 he took a one-win football program at EIU the previous season and led them to the NCAA Division II National Championship. The program lost in the 1980 NCAA Division II National Championship game and then advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 1982, his final season at EIU.

Mudra posted a 47-15-1 record during his time as the head coach at EIU. He was inducted into the EIU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1982.

He served as the head coach at Adams State (1959-62), North Dakota State (1963-65), Arizona (1967-68), Western Illinois (1969-73), Florida State (1974-75), Eastern Illinois (1978-82) and Northern Iowa (1983-87) winning national championships at both North Dakota State (1965) and Eastern Illinois (1978).

