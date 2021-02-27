Here's what fans should know as Eastern Illinois football kicks off its season on Sunday against Southeast Missouri

Parking lots for this year will open one hour prior to kickoff. The West O'Brien Lot will be reserved for Panther Club members at the $250 and above level can corporate sponsors. General parking for this season will be in the J-Lot and North Lantz Arena lots. No parking will be allowed on the South Side of Lantz Arena. Panther Club parking passes will be distributed digitally and can be shown to the lot attendant at the game. Lots will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff for each home game this year.

Gates opening & entrances

Gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff for each home game this year. EIU player pass list will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff at Gate 3. Entry into the stadium will take place at Gates 1 & 4 on the West side of O'Brien Field. Visitor gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff on the East side of O'Brien Field. When exiting the venue, fans will be asked to use gates 2 & 3. This season due to COVID-19 restrictions, EIU will have a no-reentry policy.

Tailgating

Under State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, tailgating is not allowed prior to EIU home football games this season.

Masks and social distancing