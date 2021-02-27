Here's what fans should know as Eastern Illinois football kicks off its season on Sunday against Southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois football season opens this Sunday as the Panthers host Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m. at O'Brien Field. Here are some things fans should know for the upcoming spring season.
Tickets
Under State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, O'Brien Field may have a capacity of 20%. This season no walk-up game day tickets will be sold at the gate. The only tickets distributed this season will be to EIU students, player pass list, corporate sponsor tickets and season tickets.
Tickets will be spaced in a socially distant manner in pods. A limited number of season tickets are still available by calling the EIU ticket office at (217) 581-2106. Tickets for this season will be distributed in an electronic form and may be scanned via your smart phone at the gate or if you print off a digital ticket to be scanned. A reduced capacity of visitor tickets will be issued to each opponent for their game week and will be distributed through that school's athletic ticket office.
Student tickets
Student tickets will be available for Eastern Illinois students who have paid their fees for the current semester. Information on how to register for student tickets will be provided directly to EIU students each week through their campus email address.
Parking
Parking lots for this year will open one hour prior to kickoff. The West O'Brien Lot will be reserved for Panther Club members at the $250 and above level can corporate sponsors. General parking for this season will be in the J-Lot and North Lantz Arena lots. No parking will be allowed on the South Side of Lantz Arena. Panther Club parking passes will be distributed digitally and can be shown to the lot attendant at the game. Lots will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff for each home game this year.
Gates opening & entrances
Gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff for each home game this year. EIU player pass list will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff at Gate 3. Entry into the stadium will take place at Gates 1 & 4 on the West side of O'Brien Field. Visitor gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff on the East side of O'Brien Field. When exiting the venue, fans will be asked to use gates 2 & 3. This season due to COVID-19 restrictions, EIU will have a no-reentry policy.
Tailgating
Under State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, tailgating is not allowed prior to EIU home football games this season.
Masks and social distancing
Under State of Illinois COVID-19 guides, all patrons must wear a mask when entering and moving around O'Brien Field. All seating in the venue is set for social distancing with pods of seating. Unavailable seats will be marked and fans are asked to follow all mask and socially distance seating regulations.
Concessions
Concessions will be available during the 2021 season at the South Concession stand that will be open during games.
Where to watch and listen
All EIU football games this spring will be streamed on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to EIU football games on the Panther Football Radio Network which includes Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU (Charleston/Mattoon), WMKR Genuine Country 94.3 (Pana/Taylorville), Cruisin' 98.3 WSVZ (Tower Hill, Shelbyville, Effingham) and WHOW The Big 1520 AM and 92.3 FM (Clinton).
Home schedule
Eastern Illinois four home games for the 2021 spring schedule are Feb. 28 vs. Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m., March 21 vs. Tennessee Tech at 1 p.m., April 3 vs. Jacksonville State at 1 p.m. and April 11 vs. Austin Peay at 1 p.m.