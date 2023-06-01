CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois baseball was reeling, and then it had a players-only meeting.

A fast start that included a road win at No. 9 Arkansas had faded as pressure built in conference play. A team that was predicted to finish near the top of the conference had a slow start in the Ohio Valley Conference, dropping five of its first six. It needed to right the ship.

What exactly was said?

"I probably can't say that in an interview," pitcher Zane Robbins said.

After that passionate midseason meeting, things flipped. Timely hitting returned; pitchers found their groove again.

"We just got together in the clubhouse over there and we set our goals for the rest of the season," said pitcher Jackson Nichols, a Mattoon High graduate. "And so far we have."

The Panthers quickly went on a surge and have won 11 of their past 12, the biggest being a win in the conference title game against Morehead State that punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

"It was kind of surreal," said Ryan Ignoffo, who is a pitcher and infielder for EIU and a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player Award. "Going into the season, we didn't have the best start and, throughout, we kind of had to battle adversity and ride the wave. Towards the end of the season, everything started clicking."

They were all together again, but instead of in a room and planning a turnaround, they were mobbed together on the field celebrating a title. Logan Eickhoff caught the game-clinching out and then commotion broke out at Rent One Park in Marion.

“It’s very emotional once you’ve won the game because we’ve worked at this for so long,” coach Jason Anderson said. “A lot of these guys have been here five or six years, so for them to win it is extremely, extremely rewarding.”

The Panthers start play in the NCAA Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday against powerhouse Vanderbilt in the Nashville regional. It’s the first tournament appearance for Eastern Illinois (38-19) since 2008 and another step forward for the program since Anderson took over eight years ago and was 15-39 in his first year in 2016.

"I think every year has kind of led to the next thing," Anderson said. "I mean, the last eight years we've improved every year and, again, we've accomplished a lot of things people would think we can't really accomplish here.

"And so what's the next step? Man, I don't know. It's tough to beat 38 wins and a regional, and so hopefully we're gonna move the needle by going out and winning some games at the regional and I don't know, maybe we'll shock the world down there."

Vanderbilt is a program that Eastern Illinois has been gearing to face

“We've been saying we've been wanting Vandy since August," Ignoffo said. "So we're glad to finally get the chance. … We knew we're going to do something special and we knew that we had a group of guys to do so."

Now, the team finally has its shot. Anderson and the Panthers are excited to take on some big programs. Part of the reason EIU succeeded later in the season was playing carefree. They’ll be playing with house money in Nashville.

"I mean, there were a lot of changes that we felt like we needed to do," Anderson said. "But I mean, the first one was just the culture. We just tried to bring in the right people, guys that really wanted to be at Eastern Illinois, guys that weren't afraid to be the underdog and were not afraid of a challenge. They didn't mind an obstacle. And that was kind of step one with it.

"And it's carried us through the last eight years. And right now, it's fantastic to just kind of see those guys take the wheel and take us through this thing."