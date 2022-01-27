Kejuan Clements carries Eastern Illinois men's basketball to win over UT-Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. – Kejuan Clements took charge for
Eastern Illinois men's basketball down the stretch helping lead the Panthers to a 58-53 win at the University of Tennessee-Martin on Thursday night.
The win snapped a 10-game losing skid as
the Panthers are now 3-17 overall, 1-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference. UT Martin fell to 7-14 overall, 3-6 in the OVC.
EIU led 30-23 at the half after shooting 57% from the floor in the opening half. The Panthers extended that lead to eight points on a Sammy Friday IV bucket with 8:45 left in the game. Friday's basket gave EIU a 42-34 lead as Friday finished with 13 points.
UT Martin trimmed the lead to two points with 3:14 left in the contest on a 3-pointer by David Didenko. The Skyhawks ended the night just 3-of-22 from 3-point range.
Following a one-of-two trip to the free throw line by the Panthers, KJ Simon tied the game at 47-47 converting an old fashioned three point play.
Clements then put the Panthers offense on his shoulders, hitting a pair of free throws with 1:37 left in the game and a jumper in the lane with 53 seconds left giving the Panthers a 53-49 lead. Clements ended the game with 12 points.
EIU closed out the game with a CJ Lane lay-up with 18 seconds left in the game as they ended the game shooting 54% from the floor. All seven players in uniform for EIU made their way into the score column.
Bernie Andre scored 18 points to lead UT Martin including a jumper with two minutes remaining that tied the score at 49-49. KK Curry had 16 points.
PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois men's basketball falls to Northwestern, 80-56, in season opener
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin, left, shoots against Northwestern forward Pete Nance during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard CJ Lane, right, drives against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, shoots over Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Casey Simmons, center, vies for a rebound against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, and forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois guard Kashawn Charles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV, left, looks to a pass the ball as Northwestern center Ryan Young defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons wipes his face as he watches the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Julian Roper II, right, drives to the basket as Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Elyjah Williams, center, drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois' Myles Baker, left, and Rodolfo Rufino Bolis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Eastern Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Ryan Greer (2) drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois head coach Marty Simmons reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, shoots against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Chris Robinson, right, talks with guard Kejuan Clements during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, center, drives against Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker, left, and guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!