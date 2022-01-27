Kejuan Clements carries Eastern Illinois men's basketball to win over UT-Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. – Kejuan Clements took charge for Eastern Illinois men's basketball down the stretch helping lead the Panthers to a 58-53 win at the University of Tennessee-Martin on Thursday night.

The win snapped a 10-game losing skid as the Panthers are now 3-17 overall, 1-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference. UT Martin fell to 7-14 overall, 3-6 in the OVC.

EIU led 30-23 at the half after shooting 57% from the floor in the opening half. The Panthers extended that lead to eight points on a Sammy Friday IV bucket with 8:45 left in the game. Friday's basket gave EIU a 42-34 lead as Friday finished with 13 points.

UT Martin trimmed the lead to two points with 3:14 left in the contest on a 3-pointer by David Didenko. The Skyhawks ended the night just 3-of-22 from 3-point range.

Following a one-of-two trip to the free throw line by the Panthers, KJ Simon tied the game at 47-47 converting an old fashioned three point play.

Clements then put the Panthers offense on his shoulders, hitting a pair of free throws with 1:37 left in the game and a jumper in the lane with 53 seconds left giving the Panthers a 53-49 lead. Clements ended the game with 12 points.

EIU closed out the game with a CJ Lane lay-up with 18 seconds left in the game as they ended the game shooting 54% from the floor. All seven players in uniform for EIU made their way into the score column.

Bernie Andre scored 18 points to lead UT Martin including a jumper with two minutes remaining that tied the score at 49-49. KK Curry had 16 points.

