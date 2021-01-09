Last second 3-pointer for Austin Peay kills Eastern Illinois comeback

CHARLESTON, Ill. – Austin Peay's Terry Taylor banked in a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Governors to a 74-71 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon at Lantz Arena.

Taylor’s dramatic shot came after Eastern Illinois (5-6, 2-2 OVC) rallied from 14 points down to tie the game at 71-71. Mack Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers with 1:05 and 13 seconds remaining in the game to knot the contest. Smith led EIU with 16 points as the four Panthers scored in double figures.

APSU (7-4, 3-2 OVC) led 35-29 at the half with Taylor collecting his eighth double-double of the season in the first 20 minutes. Taylor had 16 points and ten rebounds in the first half. He finished the game with 38 points and 17 rebounds and was the only APSU player in double figures.

The Governors stretched the lead out to 14 points early in the second half and kept the margin in double figures until the 7:29 mark of the second half.

Smith hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers with 7:29 left in the game to get the margin to single digits. During the game, Smith extended his NCAA record streak of consecutive games with a made 3-pointer to 91 games.

EIU was unable to get the lead down to single digits until the Smith 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining setting up a dramatic final 65 seconds of action.