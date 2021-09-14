Mattoon graduate Summerlyn Smith OVC Setter of the Week for Eastern Illinois volleyball

CHARLESTON — For her performance this past weekend, Summerlyn Smith earns the Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week for week three of the season. This is Smith's first OVC award for her career and the first for any EIU player this season.

Smith, a Mattoon graduate, helped EIU to a 3-0 record at the Southern Illinois Saluki Tournament last weekend while playing in all 12 sets. She posted 121 assists in three matches and averaged 10.08 assists per set.

In the first match, Smith had 39 assists and 17 digs against Southern Illinois and helped the Panthers to a 3-2 victory over the Salukis. As a team, EIU posted a .284 hitting percentage during the match.

Against Alabama State, Smith had a career high 46 assists on 98 attempts for an assists percentage of .469. EIU would go ont to defeat ASU 3-1 and post a .290 hitting percentage.

Smith would finish the weekend against USC Upstate with 36 assists on 74 attempts with a .486 assists percentage. Eastern would finish the match with a tournament high .326 hitting percentage. The Panthers would defeat USC Upstate 3-0.

On the season, Smith has 248 assists with an average of 8.00 assists per set. She also has 61 digs, eight kills and 13 service aces so far. She has helped EIU post a .217 hitting percentage.

Smith was a multi-sport standout at Mattoon, setting the school career assist record. She was an eight-time medalist at the IHSA Class 2A State Track meet, holding school records in the triple jump, 400 meter and 4x400 meter relay.

She began her college career at Parkland College, helping the team win back-to-back Mid-West Athletic Conference championships while twice reaching the NJCAA Division II National Championship match. She earned NJCAA All-American honors with 1,080 assists (11.37 per set) and finished JUCO career with more than 2,000 career assists.

Smith and the Panthers return to action on Friday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. at Indiana State and return home on Sunday, Sept. 19 for their second matchup against the Sycamores.

