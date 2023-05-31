Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — Jackson Nichols hopped over the fence, ran onto the field, filled with jubilation after achieving a dream he had as a kid.

He’d grown up 20 minutes from Eastern Illinois in Mattoon, and would travel down to watch the Panthers growing up. Now, Eastern Illinois had just clinched a conference title for the first time since 2008, and he was part of it.

"It's hard to explain, but it's nothing I've ever experienced in baseball and I have been playing since I was 8 years old,” Nichols said. “I mean that was the highlight of my entire career, just jumping over that fence with all the guys that we've grinded for. I mean all the 6 a.m.'s we wake up for and all the, we've only had like 17 home games these past two years I've been here, so just being on the road with these guys and just doing well, finally, is so exciting."

Nichols started the team’s semifinal win over Little Rock the day prior, and has been a versatile pitching option this season. He’s second on the team in ERA at 1.89 and has been a starter and reliever. He’s 3-0 with a save donning the jersey he watched others who he idolized wear when he was a kid.

"I've always wanted to play for Eastern ever since I was young and came to games all the time, so just to be part of the team that has not done this in a long time ... it means a lot just being a part of it," Nichols said.

He wasn’t recruited heavily out of high school, having to go the junior college route at Lake Land in Mattoon, but he wanted to come to Eastern Illinois and showed a good work ethic. That meant coach Jason Anderson wanted him.

"He kind of sums up what everybody on his team is," Anderson said. "I mean, he's a guy that wanted to come to Eastern Illinois from a young age, I was constantly in contact with him. And it was like it was meant to be to finally get him here. And so for him to have the year that he had, was, as a coach, I'm so proud and so excited for him."

Nichols went to junior college after not having initial interest from Eastern Illinois, he doesn’t have the highest velocity on the team but worked on other parts of his game and was determined. Anderson and the coaching staff wanted to see him take a step forward before they took him in.

"So that's exactly what I did,” Nichols said. “I put my nose down and did well at Lake Land. So once I started doing well there, they gave me an opportunity here, and I took it as soon as I could."

Since then, he’s taken full advantage. He’s pitched meaningful innings and helped the team surge to the NCAA Tournament, a new height of the team’s rebuild under Anderson. Nichols and other underdogs like him have fueled Eastern Illinois into the big dance.

Now, Nichols and Eastern Illinois head to the Nashville Regional. They kick off the tournament against Vanderbilt, and will go toe-to-toe with future MLB prospects. It’ll be another moment that Nichols gets to go out and continue his childhood dream.

"That's what you want for all of them," Anderson said. "You just want to give them an opportunity to go out and compete and be challenged and have success and see where it takes him. Sometimes it's to the major leagues. And sometimes it's to, you know, a quality collegiate baseball career and to see him really accomplish what he wanted to accomplish."