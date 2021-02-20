 Skip to main content
Memorial scholarship fund honors former Eastern Illinois coach Joe Orozco for his 'passion and positivity'
alert top story

Memorial scholarship fund honors former Eastern Illinois coach Joe Orozco for his 'passion and positivity'

'A vibrant member of our athletic staff'

Joe Orozco, Eastern Illinois’ director of football performance, died over the weekend. Orozco, a Tinley Park native, was 30.

“Coach Orozco was such a vibrant member of our athletic staff and football program,” EIU athletic director Tom Michael said in a statement. “It was a shock to the system to hear the news that a young person that was so full of life and energy had passed away. He was someone that brought such passion for his work, our players and the EIU football program every day. His presence will truly be missed.”

CHARLESTON — The sudden death of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco in November inspired his older sister Jennifer (Orozco) Stauffer to look back at past text and email messages she had received from her brother.

And as she read over those correspondence, it was clear to Stauffer how much Orozco loved football. Orozco’s dedication to the sport and his desire to help players get the best out of their performances led his family to set up a memorial scholarship fund in his honor.

Stauffer said it was reading through those messages that gave her an outlet to take her mind off her grief momentarily. 

As she read the messages, she recalled the foot injury that forced him to miss a season while playing on the defensive line at North Central College, and his excitement he had to get back on the field.

“He said he was so happy to be playing football again and he was getting up at the crack of dawn and he was working out so hard that he might throw up but he still loved it,” Stauffer said. “When he passed away, immediately I went into I've got to do something productive and positive and that was a way for me to stay focused. I have something to put my energy into beyond the grief.

"I thought, 'What's a good way that Joe would want us to give back?" and so we thought some kind of fund that would allow us to gift scholarships to student-athletes is something that I think he would be really enthusiastic and proud to have in his honor.”

Orozco joined the Panthers Athletic Department as one of the first hires by head EIU head football coach Adam Cushing when he took over the program in 2019.

“When I learned of the scholarship, for a brief moment in my grief, I was elated. It is the perfect tribute to Joe’s legacy. His passion for everything in life was never more evident than when he was helping a student-athlete improve,” he said. “(Joe’s) name will continue to positively impact student-athletes and I know he’s thrilled about it.”

Orozco’s football injury in college inspired him to focus on rehabilitation and performance improvement. Orozco was captain of his football team at Tinley Park Andrew and played at North Central when a broken foot caused him to miss his junior season in 2010. An infection complication nearly caused to Orozco to lose his foot. 

"There was a while there that he didn't know if you'd be able to walk again or if they might have to amputate his foot. There was a chance that it was going to get pretty drastic. When he recovered, he had this incredible new lease on life and physical performance as well," Stauffer said. "I think that was really where he really fell in love with making sure that you're taking good care of your body and your mind and you're optimizing yourself. For (Joe), it happened to be football. It was his passion."

After serving as an assistant football performance coach at Northwestern for four years, Orozco came to EIU. When Stauffer visited him in Charleston, it was clear that his connection to the Panthers' program and the athletes was something special. 

"I wanted to check in and see how the transition (to EIU) was going. Joe said that he was so happy and that he was exactly where he was meant to be and doing exactly the work he was meant to do with the people he was meant to do it with," Stauffer said. "He was extremely optimistic and excited for the foundation that they had laid there with the program.

"I think he had just begun scratching the surface there in terms of the potential impact he could make. He was thrilled to be there and I know he loved working with Coach Cushing and the whole Eastern Illinois community."

The support from friends and family and people that Orozco has touched from high school to college and beyond has been enormous.  

"We, here at Eastern, have truly been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support — from people that loved him dearly to people that barely knew him," Cushing said. "He truly impacted countless lives through his caring and passion and anyone that ever interacted with him felt that. The messages have been just like Joe, genuine and from the heart. My heart, while still indescribably heavy and broken, has been made happy by the thoughts and prayers of so many."

As the the memorial fund begins to grow, Stauffer hopes it can become as influential as her brother was to his student-athletes. 

"What excites me, too, is that this is just beginning and it is just the launching point," she said. "The goal is obviously geared towards student-athletes but is also a way to carry on Joe's legacy.

"I hope to be able to emphasize some of those things that we saw in (Joe) and the way he helped others with his kindness, gratitude, enthusiasm and his genuine care for the well-being of others."

