Memorial scholarship fund honors former Eastern Illinois coach Joe Orozco for his 'passion and positivity'

"I thought, 'What's a good way that Joe would want us to give back?" and so we thought some kind of fund that would allow us to gift scholarships to student-athletes is something that I think he would be really enthusiastic and proud to have in his honor.”

Orozco joined the Panthers Athletic Department as one of the first hires by head EIU head football coach Adam Cushing when he took over the program in 2019.

“When I learned of the scholarship, for a brief moment in my grief, I was elated. It is the perfect tribute to Joe’s legacy. His passion for everything in life was never more evident than when he was helping a student-athlete improve,” he said. “(Joe’s) name will continue to positively impact student-athletes and I know he’s thrilled about it.”

Orozco’s football injury in college inspired him to focus on rehabilitation and performance improvement. Orozco was captain of his football team at Tinley Park Andrew and played at North Central when a broken foot caused him to miss his junior season in 2010. An infection complication nearly caused to Orozco to lose his foot.

