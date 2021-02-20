Memorial scholarship fund honors former Eastern Illinois coach Joe Orozco for his 'passion and positivity'

CHARLESTON — The sudden death of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco in November inspired his older sister Jennifer (Orozco) Stauffer to look back at past text and email messages she had received from her brother.
And as she read over those correspondence, it was clear to Stauffer how much Orozco loved football. Orozco’s dedication to the sport and his desire to help players get the best out of their performances led his family to set up a memorial scholarship fund in his honor.
Stauffer said it was reading through those messages that gave her an outlet to take her mind off her grief momentarily.
As she read the messages, she recalled the foot injury that forced him to miss a season while playing on the defensive line at North Central College, and his excitement he had to get back on the field.
“He said he was so happy to be playing football again and he was getting up at the crack of dawn and he was working out so hard that he might throw up but he still loved it,” Stauffer said. “When he passed away, immediately I went into I've got to do something productive and positive and that was a way for me to stay focused. I have something to put my energy into beyond the grief.
"I thought, 'What's a good way that Joe would want us to give back?" and so we thought some kind of fund that would allow us to gift scholarships to student-athletes is something that I think he would be really enthusiastic and proud to have in his honor.”
We have been overwhelmed by the support for Coach Orozco, his family, and our football family. For the COUNTLESS who have asked how to display sympathy and condolences, his family has established the Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund to have his legacy live on. #PASSION pic.twitter.com/k8b9wD5wKH— Adam Cushing (@CoachCushing) November 22, 2020
Orozco joined the Panthers Athletic Department as one of the first hires by head EIU head football coach Adam Cushing when he took over the program in 2019.
“When I learned of the scholarship, for a brief moment in my grief, I was elated. It is the perfect tribute to Joe’s legacy. His passion for everything in life was never more evident than when he was helping a student-athlete improve,” he said. “(Joe’s) name will continue to positively impact student-athletes and I know he’s thrilled about it.”
Orozco’s football injury in college inspired him to focus on rehabilitation and performance improvement. Orozco was captain of his football team at Tinley Park Andrew and played at North Central when a broken foot caused him to miss his junior season in 2010. An infection complication nearly caused to Orozco to lose his foot.
"There was a while there that he didn't know if you'd be able to walk again or if they might have to amputate his foot. There was a chance that it was going to get pretty drastic. When he recovered, he had this incredible new lease on life and physical performance as well," Stauffer said. "I think that was really where he really fell in love with making sure that you're taking good care of your body and your mind and you're optimizing yourself. For (Joe), it happened to be football. It was his passion."
After serving as an assistant football performance coach at Northwestern for four years, Orozco came to EIU. When Stauffer visited him in Charleston, it was clear that his connection to the Panthers' program and the athletes was something special.
"I wanted to check in and see how the transition (to EIU) was going. Joe said that he was so happy and that he was exactly where he was meant to be and doing exactly the work he was meant to do with the people he was meant to do it with," Stauffer said. "He was extremely optimistic and excited for the foundation that they had laid there with the program.
"I think he had just begun scratching the surface there in terms of the potential impact he could make. He was thrilled to be there and I know he loved working with Coach Cushing and the whole Eastern Illinois community."
The support from friends and family and people that Orozco has touched from high school to college and beyond has been enormous.
"We, here at Eastern, have truly been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support — from people that loved him dearly to people that barely knew him," Cushing said. "He truly impacted countless lives through his caring and passion and anyone that ever interacted with him felt that. The messages have been just like Joe, genuine and from the heart. My heart, while still indescribably heavy and broken, has been made happy by the thoughts and prayers of so many."
As the the memorial fund begins to grow, Stauffer hopes it can become as influential as her brother was to his student-athletes.
"What excites me, too, is that this is just beginning and it is just the launching point," she said. "The goal is obviously geared towards student-athletes but is also a way to carry on Joe's legacy.
"I hope to be able to emphasize some of those things that we saw in (Joe) and the way he helped others with his kindness, gratitude, enthusiasm and his genuine care for the well-being of others."
'A vibrant member of our athletic staff'
Came from Northwestern
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald statement
Started as intern
Statement from EIU head coach Adam Cushing
Orozco
Our hearts are heavy for our @EIUPantherFB and @NUFBFamily families after hearing about the loss of Coach Joe Orozco,@eiufbstrength. Thank you for all you did to support your players and Uplifting Athletes. RIP Coach! https://t.co/FGRTjJ1waW pic.twitter.com/D5dP2lRjYv— Uplifting Athletes (@UpliftingAth) November 16, 2020
Orozco
The world lost a bright light today in Joe Orozco. My deepest condolences to his family and the coaches and players of the Northwestern and EIU football programs. Our North Central football family is devastated. A truly amazing human being gone way too soon.— Jeff Thorne (@cardhcjt) November 16, 2020
RIP Joe. pic.twitter.com/U7m196j1SV
Orozco
Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Joe Orozco (‘08) who passed away— Andrew Athletics (@vjabolts) November 16, 2020
He was a 2 sport athlete for @VJA_FOOTBALL & @BoltsTrack
He was the Director Of Football Performance at Eastern Illinois & served as an ASST Football Performance Coach at Northwestern
RIP Joe pic.twitter.com/9HJkkumZJo
Orozco
Our deepest condolences to the Orozco family, and to the coaches and players of the EIU football program. RIP Joe. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fiICsw8epS— NCC Football (@football_ncc) November 16, 2020
Orozco
The @EIU_Panthers Athletic Department mourns the loss of @EIUPantherFB Director of Performance Joe Orozco who passed away over the weekend... Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all the people's lives he touched...https://t.co/LZNLO9fP2J pic.twitter.com/C8gJK6HQZ9— Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) November 16, 2020
Orozco
