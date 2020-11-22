Memorial scholarship fund set up in honor of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco

CHARLESTON -- Following the death of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up in his honor.

"The Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund will go to student athletes that share his incredibly high character and allow his passion to live on," EIU head football coach Adam Cushing posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said that preliminary indications are Orozco died from natural causes in his Charleston apartment. Orozco, 30, was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday, Nov. 16 by a couple of fellow assistant coaches who had gone there to check on him after he did not show up for the football team's workout early that morning and they could not reach him by phone or text.