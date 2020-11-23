Memorial scholarship fund set up late Eastern Illinois University assistant football coach Joe Orozco

CHARLESTON -- Following the death of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up in his honor.
We have been overwhelmed by the support for Coach Orozco, his family, and our football family. For the COUNTLESS who have asked how to display sympathy and condolences, his family has established the Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund to have his legacy live on. #PASSION pic.twitter.com/k8b9wD5wKH— Adam Cushing (@CoachCushing) November 22, 2020
"The Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund will go to student athletes that share his incredibly high character and allow his passion to live on," EIU head football coach Adam Cushing posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.
Earlier in the week, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said that preliminary indications are Orozco died from natural causes in his Charleston apartment. Orozco, 30, was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday, Nov. 16 by a couple of fellow assistant coaches who had gone there to check on him after he did not show up for the football team's workout early that morning and they could not reach him by phone or text.
Orozco had been with the Panthers Athletic Department for just under two years, joining the staff as one of the first hires by Cushing.
Contributions to the fund can be made online at the Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF) webpage and contributors can designate that the funds should go to the Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks can be mailed to the CICF at 615 N. Alabama St., Ste. 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Our hearts are heavy for our @EIUPantherFB and @NUFBFamily families after hearing about the loss of Coach Joe Orozco,@eiufbstrength. Thank you for all you did to support your players and Uplifting Athletes. RIP Coach! https://t.co/FGRTjJ1waW pic.twitter.com/D5dP2lRjYv— Uplifting Athletes (@UpliftingAth) November 16, 2020
The world lost a bright light today in Joe Orozco. My deepest condolences to his family and the coaches and players of the Northwestern and EIU football programs. Our North Central football family is devastated. A truly amazing human being gone way too soon.— Jeff Thorne (@cardhcjt) November 16, 2020
RIP Joe. pic.twitter.com/U7m196j1SV
Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Joe Orozco (‘08) who passed away— Andrew Athletics (@vjabolts) November 16, 2020
He was a 2 sport athlete for @VJA_FOOTBALL & @BoltsTrack
He was the Director Of Football Performance at Eastern Illinois & served as an ASST Football Performance Coach at Northwestern
RIP Joe pic.twitter.com/9HJkkumZJo
Our deepest condolences to the Orozco family, and to the coaches and players of the EIU football program. RIP Joe. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fiICsw8epS— NCC Football (@football_ncc) November 16, 2020
The @EIU_Panthers Athletic Department mourns the loss of @EIUPantherFB Director of Performance Joe Orozco who passed away over the weekend... Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all the people's lives he touched...https://t.co/LZNLO9fP2J pic.twitter.com/C8gJK6HQZ9— Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) November 16, 2020
