Mike Murray named Eastern Illinois' athletic director of development

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois Athletics has announced that veteran development professional Mike Murray will serve as the Panthers' director of development moving over from his current role working in the EIU Office of Development located in the Neal Welcome Center.
"We are excited to welcome Mike to our staff in a full-time capacity," said EIU athletic director Tom Michael. "Mike's experience in the development realm, connections to the local community and passion for EIU Athletics are a natural fit for our department. I feel that Mike will greatly impact our department and help us to provide top level and memorable experiences for our student-athletes."
Murray has worked in conjunction with EIU Athletics over the parts of the past 10 years sitting in as a member of the EIU Athletics senior staff during much of that time. The transition from the EIU office of development to athletics in a full-time capacity is a natural transition.
"Having served as a development officer at EIU for the past twelve years I have thoroughly enjoyed working with numerous college deans, department chairs and others. My work with alumni and friends of the university has been a true joy, and I have gained tremendous admiration and respect for all who have walked the halls of this university. I consider our intercollegiate athletics department to be no less important than all the other programs that have given this institution such an outstanding reputation…producing leaders in education, business, government and the arts and entertainment…including, among others, former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar, entertainers John Malkovich and Burl Ives, and professional sports figures like Mike Shanahan, Sean Payton, Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo," said Murray. "I eagerly await the challenges and opportunities of serving in this role."
Murray is no stranger to the athletics world having played collegiate basketball at Iowa State University where he earned his undergraduate degree before later graduating from the Washington University School of Law. He worked for six years in assistant athletic director roles at San Diego State and California before moving into the private sector with a graphics communication company on the West Coast. Murray later moved back to Illinois and worked for Carle as a regional director until he retired in 2006.
In 2008, Murray began working for the EIU Office of Development as a director of development. In that role he has worked with various EIU deans and department chairs to help raise scholarship, special project and program money. Most recently he worked with the Lumpkin Family Foundation to facilitate the securing of a major grant to fund development of the EIU Gail & Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing. He has also helped raise more the $240,000 to help support the EIU Ambassador Scholarship program which to date has benefited 100 students.
"Mike Murray has been an exceptional member of our development team here at the university," said EIU vice president for university advancement Ken Wetstein. "He is committed to ensuring that, as he transitions into his new role with the athletic department, his current relationships with alumni and friends of EIU will be maintained. Athletics and university development are great partners in philanthropy; Mike's move to the athletic department only solidifies that relationship."