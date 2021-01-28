Mike Murray named Eastern Illinois' athletic director of development

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois Athletics has announced that veteran development professional Mike Murray will serve as the Panthers' director of development moving over from his current role working in the EIU Office of Development located in the Neal Welcome Center.

"We are excited to welcome Mike to our staff in a full-time capacity," said EIU athletic director Tom Michael. "Mike's experience in the development realm, connections to the local community and passion for EIU Athletics are a natural fit for our department. I feel that Mike will greatly impact our department and help us to provide top level and memorable experiences for our student-athletes."

Murray has worked in conjunction with EIU Athletics over the parts of the past 10 years sitting in as a member of the EIU Athletics senior staff during much of that time. The transition from the EIU office of development to athletics in a full-time capacity is a natural transition.