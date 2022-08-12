Mike Shanahan returns to Eastern Illinois for athletics fundraiser

EFFINGHAM — Eastern Illinois alumni and supporters rubbed elbows with NFL royalty on Friday during EIU's annual golf benefit outing at Effingham Country Club.

Former EIU player, coach and three-time Super Bowl winner Mike Shanahan returned to Central Illinois to support his alma mater by donating two tickets to Super Bowl LVII that will be raffled off.

"It has been a few years since I have been back and there are so many memories," Shanahan said. "I was here from 1970-74 (as a student) and came back and coached that 1978 season and there were so many memories. There are a lot of teammates and a lot of friends back here today. It is nice to be back and be able to raise some money for a good cause."

Shanahan had the opportunity to speak with new Panthers football coach Chris Wilkerson and address the team during his visit. Wilkerson is also an EIU alum coming back to the Panthers after a successful run leading the University of Chicago's football team.

"I am feeling great about Chris. I got to talk to him quite a bit last night and you can tell the energy that he has and the class guy he is. He will be great for the football program." Shanahan said. "The thing I like about Chris is his energy and his football knowledge. He's going to do things the right way and he's going to have that mindset that will help them."

Wilkerson is trying to turn the Panthers program around after winning just three games over the past three seasons under former coach Adam Cushing. Shanahan is familiar with quick turnarounds — he joined the EIU staff in 1978 under first-year head coach Darrell Mudra and the Panthers improved to 12-2, winning the NCAA DII national championship after finishing 1-10 the previous season.

"As we all know, that first year is a little tough but that's where you start and it takes some time to build it up the right way," Shanahan said. "Everybody is optimistic at this time of year. It is nice to be able to support the football program, so that's what I'm doing today. Raising some money and helping them anyway I can."

Shanahan donated two tickets to next year's Super Bowl in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the raffle winner will receive the tickets, five days lodging and $1,000. Tickets are $100 each and a limit of 2,000 tickets will be sold, with the winner being announced at the homecoming game against Lindenwood on Oct. 15.

"It is almost impossible to get these tickets, so that raffle is a chance to be able to win them. For a chance to win for $100, hopefully somebody will go and really enjoy it," EIU associate athletic director for development Mike Murray said. "These (golf outings) are big events, but especially this year with Mike Shanahan here. He made it all possible."

Shanahan was recently included on the list of NFL Hall of Fame finalist for the 2023 class, along with Shanahan's former boss with the Denver Broncos, Dan Reeves. Shanahan's case for enshrinement is strong as one of only five coaches to lead teams to consecutive Super Bowl wins. His 170 career victories put him tied for 14th all-time among NFL coaches.

"I think that is everyone's dream and to be a finalist is a great compliment," Shanahan said. "There are so many people that are deserving out there so just being on that list is very rewarding."

Shanahan has three Super Bowl titles — two as head coach of the Broncos (1998, 1999) and one as the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator (1995). He also has an NCAA Division I national title as an offensive assistant at Oklahoma (1975) and the EIU DII championship in 1978.