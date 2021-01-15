NCAA record 3-point streak by EIU's Mack Smith comes to an end in loss to Morehead State

CHARLESTON — The rim shrank for the Eastern Illinois men's basketball team against Morehead State on Thursday at Lantz Arena as the Panthers lost 87-61.
EIU senior Mack Smith entered the game with an NCAA Division I record of 91 consecutive games with a 3-pointer made but he couldn't connect against the Eagles. Smith was 0-for-10 and finished the game with one point from a free throw.
"The record was a lot of fun while it lasted and it lasted a long time. I'm not sure how you respond when you have 91 in a row and then it doesn't go your way. It is probably hard to take but I think he will be fine," EIU head coach Jay Spoonhour said. "It is an unbelievable accomplishment and it was great while he was doing it. Now he gets to enjoy it for a while."
EIU last lead was 7-5 in the first half and faced an 18-point disadvantage, 41-23 at intermission.
"It was bad today, we weren't very good and they are a good team. (Morehead State) has not shot the ball great but they would beat you in other ways. Tonight they shot the ball great," Spoonhour said.
The Panthers shot 9-for-29 (31%) in the first half and were led by Sammy Friday IV's eight points. Panthers leading scorer Josiah Wallace (17.5 points per game) did not play Thursday.
The Eagles' Johni Broome scored 14 points in the first half on 7-for-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. He finished with a game-high 20 points.
Midway through the second half, Morehead State's Jaylen Sebree grabbed a lose ball, took it the length of the court and slammed it home to put the Eagles up 62-40. EIU couldn't bring the lead under double digits the rest of the way.
Marvin Johnson led the Panthers with 18 points and Kashawn Charles added 13.
"Marvin has been playing really well and especially without Josiah in the lineup, Marvin gets it in his hands a lot," Spoonhour said. "He did fine tonight and we are going to need him to play really well on Saturday."
EIU (5-7, 2-3 OVC) next sees action on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky at 4 p.m. at Lantz Arena. The Colonels are 11-2 and in second place in the OVC with a 5-1 record. Belmont leads the conference with a 13-1 record and a perfect 7-0 OVC mark.
"(Eastern Kentucky) throws a lot of guys at you and their game is really fast. You have to manage the ball and not let the game get too crazy," Spoonhour said.
