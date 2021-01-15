NCAA record 3-point streak by EIU's Mack Smith comes to an end in loss to Morehead State

The Panthers shot 9-for-29 (31%) in the first half and were led by Sammy Friday IV's eight points. Panthers leading scorer Josiah Wallace (17.5 points per game) did not play Thursday.

The Eagles' Johni Broome scored 14 points in the first half on 7-for-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. He finished with a game-high 20 points.

Midway through the second half, Morehead State's Jaylen Sebree grabbed a lose ball, took it the length of the court and slammed it home to put the Eagles up 62-40. EIU couldn't bring the lead under double digits the rest of the way.

Marvin Johnson led the Panthers with 18 points and Kashawn Charles added 13.

"Marvin has been playing really well and especially without Josiah in the lineup, Marvin gets it in his hands a lot," Spoonhour said. "He did fine tonight and we are going to need him to play really well on Saturday."

EIU (5-7, 2-3 OVC) next sees action on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky at 4 p.m. at Lantz Arena. The Colonels are 11-2 and in second place in the OVC with a 5-1 record. Belmont leads the conference with a 13-1 record and a perfect 7-0 OVC mark.