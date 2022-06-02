NFL player Grugier-Hill, track coach Akers highlight latest Eastern Illinois Hall of Fame class

Super Bowl champion Kamu Grugier-Hill and longtime track coach Tom Akers are among the latest Panthers Athletic Hall of Fame class, with induction taking place Friday, Sept. 9, prior to Saturday evening's football home opener against Chattanooga.

In addition to Grugier-Hill and Akers, three-sport athlete Marlise Davidson, football player Dino Fanta and friend of athletics Jerry Groninger will be inducted.

Here's a look at each inductee:

Marlise Davidson

Davidson (Clearwater, Florida/Indian Rocks HS/Swimming, Track & Field, Rugby/2003-07) was a varsity letter winner in three different sports during her time at Eastern Illinois, excelling in all three. Davidson came to EIU as a swimmer and won the 200 freestyle championship at the Mid-Continent Conference Championships, the lone female in program history to win an individual conference title. She would add two more All-Conference honors during her days in the pool, setting the school record in the 200 free and ranking in the top ten in two individual events and two relay events. Davidson was a four-year letter winner on the EIU women's rugby team, ranking in the career top ten for assists. She would cap her career running on the outdoor track team, where she placed fifth in the 800 meter run scoring points, which helped EIU win its first-ever OVC Outdoor Women's Track Championship.

Dino Fanti

Fanti (Venice, Florida/Venice HS/Football/2012-15) was part of a defensive unit that helped Eastern Illinois football win two Ohio Valley Conference Championships and advance to three FCS playoff appearances in four seasons. Fanti capped his playing career by earning OVC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015, setting the school record in both single season and career tackles for loss. Fanti was named a first team All-American that season while being named the FCS Defensive Tackle of the Year by CFPA. In addition, he was a two-time second team All-OVC selection and a starter on the Panthers 2013 team that was ranked No. 2 in the nation an advanced to the FCS playoff quarterfinals. He is one of just 21 EIU football players to have earned first team All-American honors at the Division I level.

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Grugier-Hill (Honolulu, Hawaii/Kamehameha HS/Football/2012-15) was part of a defensive unit that helped Eastern Illinois football win two Ohio Valley Conference Championships and advance to three FCS playoff appearances in four seasons. He twice earned first team All-OVC honors at linebacker. Grugier-Hill ranks third on the EIU single season list for tackles for loss and ended his career ranked 10th on the career tackles for loss chart. He was a sixth-round selection in the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, becoming just 15th EIU player drafted in the NFL. Grugier-Hill has played seven seasons in the NFL and appeared in the third-most NFL games of any former EIU player. This past season he was a Pro Bowl alternate with the Houston Texans after stints with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. Grugier-Hill was a member of the Eagles Super Bowl Championship team.

Jerry Groninger

Groninger (Friend of Athletics) has been a significant donor to the EIU Panther Club, EI&U Expect Greatness Campaign and WEIU TV & Radio. He was the 2019 EIU Panther Club Glen Hesler Award Winner and has donated generously to support EIU Athletics since 2012. He recently contributed significant funds towards the new EIU women's basketball locker room.

Tom Akers

Aker (Director of Track & Field) served as the track and field program head coach for 23 seasons, taking over the men's track and field programs in 1995 and women's programs in 2009. He would lead the two programs to a combined 45 indoor and outdoor Ohio Valley Conference Championships, earning OVC Coach of the Year honors 45 times. Akers coached 20 All-American Athletes and seven who competed in Olympic Trials. He coached 200 individual Ohio Valley Conference event champions and 26 OVC Athletes of the Year. He was inducted into the OVC Hall of Fame in 2020 and the Illinois Track Hall of Fame in 2015. Akers began his coaching career as an assistant coach at EIU before taking over the program in 1995.

