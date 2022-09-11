No. 10 Chattanooga outlasts Eastern Illinois football

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois built a 10-7 lead after one quarter of play during Saturday night's home opener but trailed No. 10 Chattanooga 14-10 at the half. The Mocs were able to control the game in the second half picking up a 38-20 win over EIU.

The Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season while Chattanooga improved to 2-0.

Stone Galloway knocked home a 36-yard field goal to cap the Panthers second drive of the game as an interception by Colin Bohanek set up the Panthers offense. It was one of two field goals in the game for Galloway. Bohanek would be active on defense leading the Panthers with ten tackles.

Each team would answer the others score the reminder of the first half. Preston Hutchinson had the Mocs first score with 20-yard run with 6:17 to play in the first. EIU answered with a long drive of their own capped by a Nile Hill 31-yard touchdown pass from Jonah O'Brien with 26 seconds left in the quarter.

Chattanooga had the only score in the second quarter taking a 14-10 lead to the half after Ailym Ford scored on a four-yard run.

The Mocs gave themselves some breathing room on the opening drive of the second half as Hutchinson hit Javin Whatley for a 51-yard pass to jump out to a 21-10 lead. Hutchinson passed for 278 yards for Chattanooga while rushing for two scores.

EIU was able to trim the lead to one score twice in the second half but could not get the big score to tie the game. Galloway hit from 44-yards to make it 21-13 with 10:13 to play in the third quarter. O'Brien hit DeAirious Smith in the final minute of the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-20.

A field goal by Andre Southard pushed the Mocs lead back to 11 points with 13 minutes to play and a turnover inside the EIU ten yard line set up Hutchinson's second touchdown run for the insurance score. The turnover was a fumble forced by Ben Brewton. Ty Boeck led the Mocs defense with 11 tackles.