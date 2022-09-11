No. 10 Chattanooga outlasts Eastern Illinois football

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois built a 10-7 lead after one quarter of play during Saturday night's home opener but trailed No. 10 Chattanooga 14-10 at the half. The Mocs were able to control the game in the second half picking up a 38-20 win over EIU.
The Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season while Chattanooga improved to 2-0.
Stone Galloway knocked home a 36-yard field goal to cap the Panthers second drive of the game as an interception by Colin Bohanek set up the Panthers offense. It was one of two field goals in the game for Galloway. Bohanek would be active on defense leading the Panthers with ten tackles.
Each team would answer the others score the reminder of the first half. Preston Hutchinson had the Mocs first score with 20-yard run with 6:17 to play in the first. EIU answered with a long drive of their own capped by a Nile Hill 31-yard touchdown pass from Jonah O'Brien with 26 seconds left in the quarter.
Chattanooga had the only score in the second quarter taking a 14-10 lead to the half after Ailym Ford scored on a four-yard run.
The Mocs gave themselves some breathing room on the opening drive of the second half as Hutchinson hit Javin Whatley for a 51-yard pass to jump out to a 21-10 lead. Hutchinson passed for 278 yards for Chattanooga while rushing for two scores.
EIU was able to trim the lead to one score twice in the second half but could not get the big score to tie the game. Galloway hit from 44-yards to make it 21-13 with 10:13 to play in the third quarter. O'Brien hit DeAirious Smith in the final minute of the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-20.
A field goal by Andre Southard pushed the Mocs lead back to 11 points with 13 minutes to play and a turnover inside the EIU ten yard line set up Hutchinson's second touchdown run for the insurance score. The turnover was a fumble forced by Ben Brewton. Ty Boeck led the Mocs defense with 11 tackles.
O'Brien would pass for 183 yards and two scores. Justin Thomas the top target with six catches for 39 yards. Markenzy Pierre rushed for 66 yards. Nick Coates had eight tackles.
PHOTOS: NFL player and Eastern Illinois Hall of Famer Kamu Grugier-Hill
New England Patriots rookie NFL football linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill steps on to the field before speaking with members of the media at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
New England Patriots rookie NFL football linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill speaks with members of the media at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) speaks to New England Patriots linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (48) at midfield after a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
New England Patriots rookie NFL football linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill speaks with members of the media at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) speaks to New England Patriots linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (48) at midfield after a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) speaks to New England Patriots linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (48) at midfield after a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
This is a 2016 photo of Kamu Grugier-Hill of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Wednesday, May 25, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
FRE
New England Patriots linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, rear, tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Kieren Duncan during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
New England Patriots rookie NFL football linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill speaks with members of the media at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
New England Patriots linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (48) walks on the field during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) hits Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) knocking the ball free during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) hits teammate Brent Celek (87) in drills during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill and Derek Barnett celebrate during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) poses for photographs with teammates before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, left, and outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) argue a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54), left, and other defenders celebrate recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery (32) tries to break free of Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrate after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes the catch as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) and Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Strowbridge (58) shake hands after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
Jennifer Stewart
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks on the field against the Denver Broncos before an an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
Justin Edmonds
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) grabs a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) grabs a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) lines up against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas.The Dolphins won the game 26-25. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes
Houston Texan linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game with the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Darryl Webb
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) and offensive tackle Cole Toner (66) celebrate after a play in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill answers questions after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) plays during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) with the sack of the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Jets , Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) in action during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Justin Rex
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Justin Rex
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate Kamu Grugier-Hill (51)during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Justin Rex
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate Kamu Grugier-Hill (51)during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Justin Rex
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Justin Rex
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Justin Rex
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson
Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez, top, and outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti
San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty, left, runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Justin Rex
Houston Texans defensive back Terrence Brooks (8) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) combine on the tackle of Titans receiver Julio Jones (2) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson
Kamu Grugier-Hill will be inducted into the Panthers Athletics Hall of Fame.
FILE PHOTO
Eastern Illinois' Kamu Grugier-Hill (32) brings down a Tennessee Tech ball carrier at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
Kevin Kilhoffer, Journal Gazette/Times-Courier
Illinois State' Marshaun Coprich is tackled by Eastern Illinois' Kamu Grugier-Hill, left, and Robert Haynes during their nonconference game Saturday, at Hancock Stadium. The Redbirds won, 34-15.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
