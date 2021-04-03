No. 12 Jacksonville State pulls away late from Eastern Illinois football

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois football pulled within one score of No. 12-ranked Jacksonville State twice in the second half before the Gamecocks were able to close out the contest in their final Ohio Valley Conference trip to O'Brien Field.

JSU had the final two scores of the game to post a 44-23 win over EIU. JSU improved to 8-2 overall, 5-1 in the OVC while EIU fell to 1-5 overall/OVC and will host Austin Peay next Sunday for the final regular season game.

JSU opened up with a 24-7 lead as they had two offensive touchdowns and a defensive score. Ahmad Edwards hauled in a 26 yard pass from Zion Webb for the only score of the opening quarter.

EIU then countered on the first play of the second half to tie the game at 7-7 on a Jordan Smith six-yard touchdown run.