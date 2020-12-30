OVC announces basketball tournament bracket contingency plan

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- Due to the fluid nature of the 2020-21 basketball season, the Ohio Valley Conference has put contingency plans in place for the OVC Basketball Championship.

If a full OVC basketball conference schedule cannot be completed this year, plans are in place to adjust brackets for the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

If the full conference slate is completed by the top eight seeds, the merit-based brackets (which include double byes for the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds and single byes for the No. 3 and 4 seeds) will be used for the men's and women's teams as originally planned.

If a full schedule cannot be completed, the brackets will switch to a traditional format (No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, etc.) for this year only.

The move was endorsed by the OVC's Council of Directors of Athletics and approved by the OVC Board of Presidents.