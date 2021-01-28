Slow start stops Eastern Illinois women against UT-Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Despite 21 points from Abby Wahl, the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team lost to the University of Tennessee-Martin on Thursday, 70-50.

Wahl was dominant under the hoop with seven rebounds to go along with her 21 points, and Lariah Washington finished with nine boards and eight points.

EIU's Karle Pace was missed on offense, but Jordyn Hughes stepped up off the bench and scored seven points and grabbed four steals in Pace's absence.

The Panthers had some success on defense, limiting the nation's leading scorer Chelsey Perry to 19 points. She had been averaging 27.3 points per game and Thursday's performance was her lowest scoring game of the season.

The Skyhawks (9-3, 8-1 OVC) received scoring help from Dasia Young (16 points), Paige Pipkin (11 points) and Maddie Waldrop (10 points), who all scored in double figures.

It was a slow start for both teams as the Skyhawks led 9-6 after the first quarter. The Panthers remained cold in the second quarter as well, scoring just six points again to trail 23-12 at halftime.