Southeast Missouri State rolls past Eastern Illinois in spring football season opener
EASTERN ILLINOIS FOOTBALL

Kendi Young

Eastern Illinois running back Kendi Young runs with the ball against Southeast Missouri on Sunday. Southeast Missouri won 47-7 in both teams' spring opener.

 EIU SPORTS INFORMATION

CHARLESTON — Zion Custis and Geno Hess ran for two touchdowns each and Southeast Missouri beat Eastern Illinois 47-7 on Sunday in both teams' spring opener.

The Redhawks (1-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) played their first game since losing to Southern Illinois on Oct. 20 in their only fall contest.

Andrew Bunch was 23-of-37 passing for 302 yards and a touchdown to Johnny King, who caught seven passes for 115 yards.

The Redhawks took a 7-0 lead on Custis' 9-yard TD run after Zack Smith blocked a punt and recovered it at the EIU 10. They broke the game open with a 27-point second quarter.

Hess scored from a yard out after Izeal Terrell intercepted a pass and returned it to the EIU 10. Custis added another short TD run, Kenny Doak kicked two field goals and Bunch threw a 17-yard score to King before EIU's Kendi Young ran 72 yards for a touchdown late in the half that ended 34-7.

The Redhawks finished with three interceptions — including one Al Young returned 25 yards for a score with a minute left — and a fumble recovery against the Panthers (0-1,, 0-1), who were playing their first game in 463 days.

EIU hit the road and play the University of Tennessee-Martin on March 7th at 1 p.m. 

