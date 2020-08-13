Summit league postpones fall sports, moving Eastern Illinois University men's soccer to the spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summit League officials have begun creating potential spring schedule models for the affected sports and those will be finalized at a later date.
Eastern Illinois is an affiliate member of the Summit League in men's soccer and is the only sport that will move to the spring. The Panthers are in the Ohio Valley Conference in the other sports.
The Summit League’s statement only addressed fall sports. EIU is an affiliate member of the Summit League for men’s and women’s swimming which is considered a winter sport by the NCAA. At this time, no decision on competition for winter sports has been announced. EIU currently has a scheduled meet against Valparaiso on Oct. 3.
"This is an outcome that no one wanted to see, however, it was necessary based upon all the information that we have collected and discussed during the current pandemic," Dr. Jeffrey Gold, Chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Chair of The Summit League President's Council said. "This decision was made even more difficult because we know how much these student-athletes and coaches invest in the sports they love, and we certainly empathize with them."
Training and practice opportunities for the affected sports will be based upon NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.
