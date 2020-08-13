Summit league postpones fall sports, moving Eastern Illinois University men's soccer to the spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summit League officials have begun creating potential spring schedule models for the affected sports and those will be finalized at a later date.

Eastern Illinois is an affiliate member of the Summit League in men's soccer and is the only sport that will move to the spring. The Panthers are in the Ohio Valley Conference in the other sports.

The Summit League’s statement only addressed fall sports. EIU is an affiliate member of the Summit League for men’s and women’s swimming which is considered a winter sport by the NCAA. At this time, no decision on competition for winter sports has been announced. EIU currently has a scheduled meet against Valparaiso on Oct. 3.