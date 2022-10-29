Tennessee State football takes advantages of turnovers to beat Eastern Illinois

NASHVILLE -– After a slow opening half, Eastern Illinois football gained some third quarter momentum but the Panthers could not sustain that through the fourth quarter as they lost 37-17 on Saturday at Tennessee State.

TSU improved to 3-4 on the season, 2-0 in the OVC as EIU fell to 2-5 on the year, 1-1 in the OVC.

Tennessee State took advantage of two first half turnovers including an interception on the opening play of the game as they jumped out to a 27-0 lead at the half.

TSU picked off the opening pass of the game but EIU's defense was resilient backing the Tigers up with three sacks on the drive as they settled for a long field goal by Kaleb Mosley to lead 3-0 after the opening quarter.

In the second quarter EIU was unable to move the ball offensively as the Panthers did not convert their first, first down of the game until a drive in the final 45 seconds of the opening half. EIU was held to 28 first half yards.

TSU took advantage of good field position and time of possession with Mosley adding a 42-yard field goal before three Tigers touchdowns. Deveon Bryant scored on a 2-yard touchdown run following an EIU fumble inside the 5-yard line with 6:04 left in the half.

Draylen Ellis connected with Karate Brenson and Devon Starling for touchdown passes in the final 3:18 of the opening half.

EIU used solid special teams in the third quarter to set themselves up with good field position as the Panthers broke through with two third quarter scores. Jonah O'Brien hit both Nile Hill and Lazerick Eatman for third quarter touchdowns. Eatman's 20-yard grab with 5:43 to play in the third quarter cut the TSU lead to 27-14.

TSU answered with a long drive capped with Mosley's third field goal over 40-yards of the day with 14:21 to play in the game. Ellis would add one more long touchdown pass to John Roberts to finalize TSU's scoring.

Stone Galloway ended EIU's scoring with his ninth field goal this season as he is now 9-for-9 this season. MJ Flowers led EIU with 36 yards rushing as the Panthers had 188 yards of total offense. O'Brien passed for 103 yards.

Jordan Vincent had nine tackles to lead EIU while Jordan Miles had two sacks.