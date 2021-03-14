Tennessee State kicks field goal as time expires to beat Eastern Illinois

The Tigers offense struck on the first play following Galloway's kick as quarterback Isaiah Green found Cam Wyche down the left sideline for a 48-yard pass reception. After one rush attempt, Zita came out to knock home the game winner.

EIU (0-3) changed up its offense for the game as freshman Otto Kuhns got the start at quarterback, going 19-of-30 for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Kuhns found graduate transfer Jay Vallie for both touchdown passes in the second quarter as EIU led 17-3 at the half.

Jaelin Benefield carried the ground game for the Panthers finishing with 120 yards on 16 carries for a 7.5 yards per carry average.

Tennessee State (1-2) cut into the EIU lead with two short rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. Shawn McColley had a three-yard score while Devon Starling pushed his way in from one yard out. Zita missed an extra point on the McColley touchdown and then TSU failed on a two-point conversion after Starling's score setting up the game's unusual score and Zita's 62-yard chance late in the game to give the Tigers the lead.

Green passed for 257 yards with Wyche catching six passes for 125 yards. Kenyon Andrews led TSU with eight tackles. Davoan Hawkins had seven stops with 3.5 tackles for loss.