Tennessee State kicks field goal as time expires to beat Eastern Illinois

NASHVILLE — A whirlwind of action surrounded the final minute of play on Sunday afternoon as Tennessee State hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired to beat Eastern Illinois 21-20 at Hale Stadium.
The fourth quarter featured several dramatic kicking moments as EIU held a 17-15 lead with 4:10 left in the game. Anthony Zita, who had previously connected from 51-yards for TSU, lined up and made a 62-yard field goal to give TSU an 18-17 lead. The 62-yard field goal tied the OVC record for the longest field goal in conference history and was one yard shy of the FCS record.
EIU then marched down the field, looking for the final score of the game. The Panthers used a 12-play drive and took the ball from their own 25-yard line to the TSU 14. After a delay of game penalty on a initial field goal attempt that was blocked by TSU, the Panthers backed up five yards for another crack to take the lead. Stone Galloway hit it for his second field goal of the day, a 37-yard kick to put EIU up 20-18 with 41 seconds left.
The Tigers offense struck on the first play following Galloway's kick as quarterback Isaiah Green found Cam Wyche down the left sideline for a 48-yard pass reception. After one rush attempt, Zita came out to knock home the game winner.
EIU (0-3) changed up its offense for the game as freshman Otto Kuhns got the start at quarterback, going 19-of-30 for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Kuhns found graduate transfer Jay Vallie for both touchdown passes in the second quarter as EIU led 17-3 at the half.
Jaelin Benefield carried the ground game for the Panthers finishing with 120 yards on 16 carries for a 7.5 yards per carry average.
Tennessee State (1-2) cut into the EIU lead with two short rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. Shawn McColley had a three-yard score while Devon Starling pushed his way in from one yard out. Zita missed an extra point on the McColley touchdown and then TSU failed on a two-point conversion after Starling's score setting up the game's unusual score and Zita's 62-yard chance late in the game to give the Tigers the lead.
Green passed for 257 yards with Wyche catching six passes for 125 yards. Kenyon Andrews led TSU with eight tackles. Davoan Hawkins had seven stops with 3.5 tackles for loss.
Jason Johnson led EIU's defense with 14 tackles and one tackle for loss. Colin Bohanek had nine tackles.
EIU will host Tennessee Tech next Sunday at O'Brien Field.