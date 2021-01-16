The road to Eastern Illinois basketball wasn't a direct trip for standout Josiah Wallace

CHARLESTON — The road to becoming a standout Eastern Illinois men's basketball player wasn't a direct trip for Josiah Wallace.
The Panthers senior is one of just three EIU players to be be selected multiple times to the Ohio Valley Conference first team, but after being recruited by EIU while at Marshall High School, 40 minutes from Charleston, an offer didn't arrive.
Wallace decided to attend Olney Central College, a junior college, where he strengthened his skills, then made his arrival at EIU as a sophomore undeniable.
"Not many people dream of going to a JUCO but it works for a lot of people and I was in a great situation at Olney. I played well and it built from there," Wallace said. "I became the leader of the team and we had a very good team my freshman year there. They were a lot of good guys that I still talk to to this day. It was a fun year for sure and it was a very competitive league. It is something I'll always remember."
Along with getting a taste of the college game, his experience at Olney broadened his skill set.
"Going JUCO didn't hurt me at all and it definitely helped my game. I think I really learned how to score in several different ways," he said. "Definitely playing against college-level athletes and college-level bodies day-in and day-out helped me and got me ready to play at Eastern."
Wallace now is one of the most feared scorers in the OVC. He sits second in scoring with 17.5 points per game.
"I'm having a very good individual season and I'm proud of that, but it is a lot of credit to the guys on the team," Wallace said. "They are getting me the balls in the right spots and fortunately I've been able to make tough shots. I've been shooting at a higher percentage than I have in the past few years."
The family connection has always been important for Wallace. His No. 22 jersey choice is in honor of his father, Jonathan Wallace, who wore it while playing for Anderson University in Indiana. Wallace's family would make the trip to Charleston for home games, something that has been a struggle this season as fans are prohibited due to COVID-19 protocols.
"I like having my family at the games and it makes it more fun when they can come watch and enjoy my experience with me," Wallace said. "My parents and family are champing at the bit to get back. I know we have a few road games that are coming up that they will be able to attend and they are looking forward to that.
"Not having fans takes some sort of aspect out of the game, but once you get going, your competitive edge gets lit and you can focus on the game."
In last Saturday's game against Austin Peay, Wallace strained a hamstring, which kept him out against Morehead State on Thursday — an 87-61 EIU loss. Sitting on the bench was an unusual experience for Wallace.
"That was the first game I've ever missed due to injury even since high school," Wallace said. "I've never had to sit for an injury so it was different. It was kind of challenging to see everything going on on the court and I wasn't able to go out there and help. I was just trying to create some energy off the bench and talk to the guys. I wanted to do what I could from the sidelines and try to make my presence felt."
The game also saw teammate Mack Smith's NCAA Division I record streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer come to an end. Wallace is certain Smith will hold the record for a long time to come.
"It stinks to see it come to an end. Anytime you are able to break a national record that has been standing for (nearly 20 years) and it is not like a single-game record, it is really impressive," Wallace said. "Game-in and game-out it was something he did and I was able to see it happen and watch it develop.
"He's a great shooter and last night was just one of those nights. Everybody has them and I'm glad that he was he was able to get his name on the list.
Wallace is rehabbing his hamstring and is a game-to-game decision. He hopes to see action on Saturday as EIU plays Eastern Kentucky at Lantz Arena at 4 p.m.
"Eastern is very good team and they are known for causing turnovers. They will do a full court press the whole game and they're very active," Wallace said. "The main thing we have to do against them is that we have to control the ball and control the tempo of the game. The first time we played them (69-61 loss on Dec. 30) we had 24 turnovers. Giving a team like that the ball is it going to get you beat."
EIU Morehead 1 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 2 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 3 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 4 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 5 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 6 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 7 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 8 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 9 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 10 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 11 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 12 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 13 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 14 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 15 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 16 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 17 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 18 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 19 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 20 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 21 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 22 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 23 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 24 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 25 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 26 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 27 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 28 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 29 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 30 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 31 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 32 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 33 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 34 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 35 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 36 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 37 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 38 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 39 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 40 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 41 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 42 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 43 011421.JPG
EIU Morehead 44 011421.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten