The road to Eastern Illinois basketball wasn't a direct trip for standout Josiah Wallace

"That was the first game I've ever missed due to injury even since high school," Wallace said. "I've never had to sit for an injury so it was different. It was kind of challenging to see everything going on on the court and I wasn't able to go out there and help. I was just trying to create some energy off the bench and talk to the guys. I wanted to do what I could from the sidelines and try to make my presence felt."

The game also saw teammate Mack Smith's NCAA Division I record streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer come to an end. Wallace is certain Smith will hold the record for a long time to come.

"It stinks to see it come to an end. Anytime you are able to break a national record that has been standing for (nearly 20 years) and it is not like a single-game record, it is really impressive," Wallace said. "Game-in and game-out it was something he did and I was able to see it happen and watch it develop.

"He's a great shooter and last night was just one of those nights. Everybody has them and I'm glad that he was he was able to get his name on the list.