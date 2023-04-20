CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois' men's golf team will head into play at the Ohio Valley Conference Meet led by three former Charleston High golfers — Keegan Gowin, Preston Smith and Ben Lanman.

The trio led Charleston to two straight Class 2A state championships (2017 and 2018), then worked their way up the ladder on EIU's team each of their first three seasons, emerging last year as juniors as full-time players.

This year, Gowin is tied with Palatine's Pierce Alford as EIU's No. 1 golfer with a 77.3 average. Lanman is No. 3 at 77.9 and Smith is No. 4 at 78.

The Panthers will compete at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on April 23-26.

EIU is coming off a ninth-place finish at the Wright State Spring Invite. Gowin shot a team-best round of 73 to finish with a 54-total of 234 and tied for 31st. Smith shot a final-round 77 which gave him a score of 238 to tie for 43rd. Lanman shot 244 for the week to place tied for 59th.

FOOTBALL

Spring game Saturday

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football will wrap up spring football practice this Saturday with the annual Blue / White Spring Game. This year's format will once again be an offense vs. defense spring game with an abbreviated scoring system to allow the defense to also score.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. at O'Brien Field and admission is free. Parking will be available in the O'Brien West Parking Lot or the J-Lot directly North of the O'Brien Field video board. Seating for the Spring Game is General Admission.

TRACK & FIELD

Swanson honored

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Adam Swanson of the Eastern Illinois men's track and field team has been named Co-Ohio Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week after his performance at the Azusa Pacific Bryan Clay Invitational this past weekend.

Swanson finished with a time of 1:51.65 in the men's 800 meter dash, which currently ranks him third in the OVC. In the 1500 meter dash, he finished with a time of 3:47.78, which currently leads the OVC and ranks 97th in the NCAA West Region.

Swanson, who also won a weekly honor during the 2023 Indoor season, is the third Panther to win an OVC weekly honor in the 2023 Outdoor season, joining Akiya Kollore who won OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week last week, and Ramsey Hunt who was named OVC Male Field Athlete of the Week two weeks ago. Kollore, Jaime Marcos, and Deshawn Parker all also earned weekly honors during the 2023 Indoor season.

EIU Track and Field will participate in the Indiana University Invitational in Bloomington, Ind. this weekend. The meet will be held on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.

SOFTBALL

EIU wins sixth in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Eastern Illinois softball manufactured the runs it needed to extend its winning streak to six games with a midweek doubleheader sweep at Purdue Fort Wayne.

EIU won the opener 2-1 and then took the second game 11-1 in six innings as the Panthers improved to 26-15 on the season.

In the first game, Eastern Illinois scored two runs in the second inning and had that total stand up behind a strong pitching performance by Olivia Price. In the second game, EIU again manufactured some early runs to take the lead before a big sixth inning carried the Panthers to the win.

This weekend, EIU will host a three-game series against Morehead State.

BASEBALL

Panthers win fourth straight

CHAMPAIGN — Eastern Illinois baseball (21-13, 3-6 OVC) has won four straight games, including a defeat of Illinois (15-18, 4-8 Big Ten) in Champaign on Tuesday evening in 12 innings by a final score of 1-0. The Panthers have won at Illinois the past two seasons.

Ryan Ignoffo led the Panthers at the plate and on the mound against Illinois, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and also threw in 2.1 innings and allowed one hits and posted three strikeouts. Grant Lashure had the game winning RBI in the 12th inning to score Ignoffo.

Zane Robbins (W, 3-1) claimed the win for the Panthers after throwing in 1.2 innings in relief of Ignoffo and picked up two strikeouts. Jonathon Hanscom took home the save after throwing in the bottom of the 12th inning.

EIU followed its win against the Illini with its 21st win of the season, beating St. Xavier. The Panthers will play this weekend for an Ohio Valley Conference three-game series at OVC newcomer Southern Indiana.