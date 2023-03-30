CHARLESTON — Tickets are on sale to spend an evening with former Panthers standout and current NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at an Eastern Illinois University Athletic Department special fundraising event at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22,

The event will take place at Lantz Arena with tickets available for 250 guests. Cost to attend the formal event is $200 per individual or $350 per couple. Go to eiupanthers.com for tickets.

During the evening attendees will have a chance to meet Garoppolo with the evening capped by an interview session with Garoppolo, who recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Bret Beherns, Sports Director at WCIA 3 in Champaign, will be the emcee for the evening and host the conversation with Garoppolo.

Out of respect for Garoppolo's time, no outside memorabilia will be allowed in to be signed during the event.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Panthers sweep honors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Eastern Illinois women's tennis extended its current win streak to four matches with a pair of wins last week of DePauw and Lindenwood. On Wednesday, the Panthers swept the Ohio Valley Conference honors winning Player of the Week and Doubles of the Week.

Christine Gouws was named the OVC Player of the Week while Madeline Monroy and Brittany Steven won the Doubles of the Week honor. EIU is now 11-8 overall, 2-0 in the OVC.

Gouws won her second OVC Player of the Week award, extending her personal win streak at No. 1 singles to four straight wins. She picked up a pair of two-set wins to improve to 2-0 in OVC play this season. Gouws now has 11 singles wins at No. 1 singles.

Monroy and Stevens were named the OVC Doubles Team of the Week for the third time this season. They helped the Panthers run their current win streak to four matches with wins over DePauw and Lindenwood last week. The pair is now 2-0 this season in doubles play and 11-7 overall.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Team gets first win

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois beach volleyball (1-5, 0-4 OVC) won its first dual match in program history, beating the McKendree Bearcats (0-10) by a final score of 3-2. Not only was it the first win in school history, but it marked the first win at home at Sister City Park.

The number five pairing of Emily Wilcox and Ella Collins got the ball rolling with a three set victory on court one. Eastern Illinois kept the momentum going as the number four duo of Kate Dean and Catalina Rochaix took care of business in three sets. Christina Martinez Mundo and Tori Mohesky won the final point in the number three pair.