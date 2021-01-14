Tough defense by the Eastern Illinois women shuts down Morehead State

The Panthers had a balanced first half scoring attack led by Abby Wahl (8 points), Washington (7 points) and Pace (7 points). The Eagles hung with the Panthers on 6-for-6 free throw shooting in the half.

Washington finished with a team high 17 points, followed by Pace with 16 points and Wahl put in 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

"I love having teams that score and it is hard to guard when multiple kids can score and step up and make plays," EIU head coach Matt Bollant said. "Hopefully, we will continue to have four in double-figures or right around there."

When Wahl, the Panthers' leading scorer and rebounder on the season, picked up her third foul early in the third and had to take a seat on the bench, the Eagles responded. Morehead State was able to tighten the game to a 37-37 tie with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

"Abby does a lot for us and she is always really physical and has battled some injuries and some soreness," Bollant said. "I think she has gotten through that and getting her legs underneath her. Abby was 5-for-5 from the line and as a team we were 11-for-12, which was really big."

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers (5-7, 3-4 OVC) got out to an 11-2 run and outscored the Eagles (2-8, 1-4 OVC) 19-9 to lock up the win.