Tough defense by the Eastern Illinois women shuts down Morehead State

CHARLESTON — Tough defense and some hot 3-point shooting by the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team helped the Panthers build a comfortable lead and they cruised to a 65-50 wub on Thursday at Lantz Arena.
Back-to-back 3s by Karle Pace were quickly followed by a 3 from Morgan Litwiller to put the Panthers up 31-25 at halftime.
Morehead State senior Tyler Moore, who had been averaging 4.6 points, led all scorers in the first half with 13 points, connecting on three first-half 3-pointers. But she was held to just three points in the second half and finished with 16 points.
The Panthers forced 23 turnovers, and Litwiller, Kira Arthofer and Lariah Washington each had four steals.
"We have been focusing on getting more steals and on our defense more, trying to anticipate. Today was a big one," Washington said. "I thought we played really well together today, both offensively and defensively, and if we keep doing that we will keep getting wins."
The Panthers had a balanced first half scoring attack led by Abby Wahl (8 points), Washington (7 points) and Pace (7 points). The Eagles hung with the Panthers on 6-for-6 free throw shooting in the half.
Washington finished with a team high 17 points, followed by Pace with 16 points and Wahl put in 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
"I love having teams that score and it is hard to guard when multiple kids can score and step up and make plays," EIU head coach Matt Bollant said. "Hopefully, we will continue to have four in double-figures or right around there."
When Wahl, the Panthers' leading scorer and rebounder on the season, picked up her third foul early in the third and had to take a seat on the bench, the Eagles responded. Morehead State was able to tighten the game to a 37-37 tie with 5:35 left in the third quarter.
"Abby does a lot for us and she is always really physical and has battled some injuries and some soreness," Bollant said. "I think she has gotten through that and getting her legs underneath her. Abby was 5-for-5 from the line and as a team we were 11-for-12, which was really big."
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers (5-7, 3-4 OVC) got out to an 11-2 run and outscored the Eagles (2-8, 1-4 OVC) 19-9 to lock up the win.
"I'm really proud of the fourth quarter we played. Unfortunately, we haven't had a lot of great fourth quarters defensively. Today was definitely our best overall performance defensively this season," Bollant said. "I think they flew around and anticipated and we got our hands on a lot of balls today."
The Panthers will try to keep the momentum of consecutive wins going against Western Kentucky on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lantz Arena. The Panthers lost 80-69 in Richmond on Dec. 30.
"We have a two wins this week and we have Eastern Kentucky coming in with a lot of confidence. We played well at their place but they just hit a ton of shots," Bollant said. "I'm proud of our team. This has been a big week for us breaking that four-game losing streak and that is not easy. I thought we did a good job staying together and staying the course.
"It will start with your defense. If we can defend the way we did today we will certainly give ourselves a shot."
