Turnovers let Indiana State slide by Eastern Illinois football

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Two key turnovers helped Indiana State slide by Eastern Illinois 26-21 on Saturday night as the two teams opened the season with a Week Zero Game at Memorial Stadium.

In the game EIU had three total turnovers with the final two changing momentum in a back-and-forth opener between the two regional opponents.

Trailing 17-14 Eastern Illinois drove deep into Indiana State territory in the third quarter only to have Hunter Lunsford force a fumble inside the 10-yard line with just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Michael Thomas would end another Panthers drive intercepting a tipped pass and racing 75-yards for a touchdown to put Indiana State up 24-14 with 13:16 to play in the fourth quarter.

Eastern Illinois responded on the next drive using a 19-play drive that was capped by an Otto Kuhns 1-yard run with 2:56 left in the game. EIU’s defense would get the Panthers offense the ball back one more time but the game would end on a safety in the end zone.

The Sycamores opened the game with a first quarter rushing touchdown by Peterson Kerlegard with 9:12 to play in the first quarter. A 48-yard field goal by Alan Selzer to open the second quarter staked Indiana State to its first ten point lead of the game.

EIU cut into the margin trailing 10-7 at the half as Harrison Bey-Buie scored on a 2-yard run with 6:56 left in the first half. Bey-Buie rushed for 57 yards as EIU had 125 total rushing yards for the day.

Both teams tacked on a score on their opening drive of the second half. ISU scored on a Michael Haupert 44 yard run. EIU had its score on a Tyler Hamilton 4-yard run. The Hamilton score was set up by a big pass reception by Tyler Ringwood. The transfer receiver finished with five catches for 116 yards.

Thomas led the Sycamore defense with ten tackles and the interception return for touchdown. Jason Johnson led the EIU defense with eight tackles. The Panthers held ISU to only 245 yards of total offense in the game.

