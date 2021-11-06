Turnovers the story In Eastern Illinois football loss to Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A turnover filled first half resulted in a 28-20 Austin Peay lead at the half on Saturday afternoon as the Governors beat Eastern Illinois 42-26 in the final road game of the 2021 season for EIU.

Eastern Illinois (1-6, 1-4 OVC) took advantage of the first two turnovers of the half as the Panthers recovered a fumble on the opening play of the game by the APSU (4-5, 2-2 OVC) offense. Stone Galloway cashed that turnover into a 26-yard field goal for a 3-0 Panthers lead. EIU jumped out to a 10-0 lead two plays later as Tyris Harvey picked off a pass and returned it 29-yards for a touchdown with 11:57 to play in the opening quarter.

EIU held a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter as Drae McCray caught the first of two first half touchdowns with 9:03 to play in the first. Stone Galloway tacked on a 43-yard field goal.

Brian Snead gave APSU its first lead of the game at the 14:29 mark of the second quarter scoring on a 1-yard run. Snead finished the day with 93 yards rushing on the ground. The score was set up the first of three first half interceptions by Johnathon Edwards. Edwards other two interceptions came in the final three minutes of the first half, both in the end zone.

Harrison Bey-Buie put EIU back in front with 9:13 to play in the second on a two-yard plunge. McCray’s second touchdown reception came with 5:53 left in the first half.

EIU forced its third turnover of the first half in the final 3 minutes of the first half recovering a fumble. EIU was unable to cash in and take a halftime lead as Edwards picked off a pass in the end zone. Draylen Ellis hit CJ Evans with 43 seconds left in the half to put the Governors up 28-20 at the half.

Austin Peay had the only score of the third quarter with Ellis connecting with Eugene Minter on a 59-yard touchdown pass. The Governors passed for 359 yards in the game. McCray (137 yards) and Minter (132 yards) both finished with over 100 yards in the contest for APSU. Ellis passed for 278 yards.

A fourth EIU interception led to an early fourth quarter score for Snead as he scored on a 10-yard run with 13:45 left in the game.

Zach Weir made his first collegiate start for EIU going 26-of-50 for 296 yards. Weir had his first career touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter hitting Isaiah Hill on a 13-yard strike. The score was set up by a forced fumble and recovery by Jason Johnson. Johnson finished with six tackles to reach the 100 tackle mark for the season.

Isaiah Hill was the Panthers to receiver with ten catches for 140 yards. Jaelin Benefield added 61 yards rushing. Colin Bohanek led EIU’s defense with eight tackles.

Edwards had four tackles to go with his three interceptions for the Governors. APSU had six total interceptions in the game.

